3 MIN READ

By KHIM ABALOS

www.nordis.net

SAGADA, Mountain Province — The Municipal Police Chief of this tourist town admitted they were following orders when they distribute flyers and post content on Facebook red-tagging various people’s organizations in the municipality.

“We do not owe a public apology because we are following a directive, and we have basis for what we did,” MPS Chief-of-Police, Senior Inspector Basilio Hopdayan, said.

The police official made the remark during the dialogue between the police and people’s organizations on February 17 at the Sagada Multi-purpose Hall.

He also denied that the distribution of flyers is an act of red-tagging. According to him, the purpose was “to warn the organizations that they may be used or allowing their organizations to be used” by the CPP-NPA.

However, Cordillera Peoples Alliance Secretary-General Sarah Dekdeken retorted the content of the flyers, and the post proved that Hopyadan is lying.

“The flyers did not intend to warn the organizations. It contained malicious accusations about them being fronts and recruiters of the CPP-NPA,” she pointed out.

The MPS distributed flyers in Sagada with the note: “Huwag magpapalinlang dahil ang mga samahan na ito ay pagsuporta at pagsanib sa CPP-NPA-NDF na pinangungunahan ni Joma Sison para sirain ang Matatatag na Pamahalaan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng marahas na rebolusyon. Labanan ang mga Komunista, NPA at mga prente para mabuhay tayo ng masagana at mapayapa.”

(Do not be deceived because these groups support and a member of the CPP-NPA-NDF led by Joma Sison to destroy the Strong Government of the Philippines using violent revolution. Fight the communists, NPA, and its fronts so that we can leave prosperously and peacefully).

Named in the flyers were people’s organizations and progressive party-lists groups.

Meanwhile, Police Major Jerry Haduca of the Mountain Province Police Provincial Office apologized to the organizations. He also committed to correct their mistake. According to him, they will verify the content and sources of information on Facebook posts and flyers. The official also admitted that they failed to monitor the issuance and distribution of the materials by their men.

Despite the apology made by his superiors, Hopdayan did not retract his statement. However, in an interview after the dialogue, he said they would also review the online and offline content of their information materials. He also reiterated that they are only following orders.

“Yung content doon ay iche-check namin kasi iche-check din ng province. Since dito kasi sa amin sa station level, ini-implement lang namin kung ano ang pinapagawa (We will also check the content and the province will conduct a separate review. Since here in the station level, we only implement orders),” he stated.

Sagada MPS must apologize

CPA Chairperson Windel Bolinget, on behalf of other POs present in the dialogue, reiterated that the Sagada MPS must make a public apology for the distribution of the malicious and dangerous material.

“The posts of MPS at Facebook and other social media bearing the same message should be taken down,” he stressed.

Bolinget reminded the police of the difference between CPP-NPA and civilian organizations. He underscored that red-tagging of people’s organizations put the safety and security of their members at risk. He also urged the local government unit to pass an ordinance denouncing extrajudicial killings, red-tagging, and political vilification.

“The flyers and Facebook posts circulated by the MPS are making us open targets that could lead to extrajudicial killings if not corrected

Meanwhile, Audrey Corce of Innabuyog emphasized that fighting for social change is not terrorism.

“There is nothing terroristic about standing for women’s rights and welfare. We are not terrorists. We are activists for social change,” she pointed out.

Around 90 individuals participated in the dialogue, including the members of the CPA, Innabuyog, Montanosa Research, and Development Center, Inayan Watch, and APIT TAKO Montanosa. Mayor James Pooten facilitated the talks. Some members of the municipal council, barangay officials, church ministers, residents of Sagada, and representatives of the 54th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army were also present. # nordis.net