By KHIM ABALOS

BAGUIO CITY — Leaders from different barangays of Lamut and Lagawe towns in Ifugao filed a resolution affirming the petitions opposing the SN Aboitiz’s Alimit Hydro Electric Power Project before the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Cordillera Administrative Region (NCIP-CAR).

On February 17, 2020, representatives from Barangays Dulao, Tupaya, and Banga of Lagawe town and Barangay Hapid of Lamut submitted the resolution signed by 137.

“Kaya kami pumunta rito sa NCIP ay upang isumite ang aming napagkaisahan sa assembly ng lahat ng petitioners mula sa iba’t ibang barangay na maaapektuhan ng gagawing tunnels at diversion (We came here at the NCIP to submit what we agreed upon during the assembly of all petitioners from the different barangays to be affected by the diversion tunnel),” Benedict Tangid, one of the representatives from Ifugao said.

“…pasingkedanmi ti petisyon nga pinirmaanmi tapnu lappedan ti pannakaiyaramid ti Alimit Hydropower Complex iti uneg ti ancestral domains ti Lamut ken Lagawe iti probinsiya ti Ifugao (We affirm the petition that we signed to stop the construction of the Alimit Hydropower Complex inside the ancestral domains of Lamut and Lagawe in the province of Ifugao),” the resolution stated.

The signatories were referring to the petitions they submitted to NCIP-CAR on February 20 and December 16 last year. The petitions contained their concerns and statement of opposition to the SN Aboitiz’s project.

In the resolution, the signatories said they agreed to reiterate opposition to the project after their assembly and forum on February 15 in Barangay Hapid, Lamut. Discussed during the gathering were the principle of free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) and the concerns about the project. Resource persons came from the Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA), and NCIP Region 2.

The complainants noted that the indigenous peoples’ organizations that entered an agreement with SN Aboitiz, together with the company and NCIP held dialogues with the affected barangays. They said that SN Aboitiz discussed the mitigation measures regarding the concerns they raised in their earlier petitions. However, the company failed to convince the petitioners.

They also submitted the proceedings of the February 15 assembly.

The projected power output of the Alimit Hydro Electric Power Complex is 390 megawatts. The facility is composed of a dam and reservoir with a powerhouse along the Alimit River. A weir will also divert water from the Ibulao River through a tunnel (Ibulao Diversion Tunnel) to the Alimit Reservoir for the Olilicon HEPP. A 25- year contract beginning on July 24, 2014, covers the project. The proponent can renew the agreement for another 25 years. # nordis.net