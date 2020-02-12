2 MIN READ

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

www.nordis.net

TUBA, Benguet— Locals again discovered three decomposing bodies in separate locations in Tuba, Benguet, one of which is a “notorious drug trader,” according to the police.

On February 11, authorities recovered the remains of 38-year-old Christian “Sadeek” Del Prado Alvar, with his head crushed, at the upper riverbanks of the Bued River in Camp 3.

According to the police, Alvar was a bigtime drug trader. He was also involved in carnapping, murder, and kidnap-for-ransom cases.

Crispin and Armida Alvar, relatives of the slain, positively identified the body based on the tattoos, surgery stitch marks on the abdomen, and false teeth.

On Holy Thursday, in 2019, Alvar figured in a shooting incident at Suello Village along Marcos Highway. According to the police, he fired at police officers guarding a checkpoint. Alvar then fled to Barangay Irisan, where he abandoned his vehicle and went into hiding.

At around noon on February 12, another corpse was discovered in a 15-meter ravine along the newly-opened San Pascual-Nangalisan road in Sitio Ana-aw, barangay San Pascual, Tuba, on February 12. The unidentified remain is already in the early decomposition stage. The victim is a male wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans. His head was also wrapped with gray packaging tape.

Benguet police director Colonel Elmer Ragay said they are still searching for clues on the identity of the latest victim.

Earlier, the authorities identified the body found on January 31 at the riverbanks of the Bued River in Klondykes, Camp 1, also in Tuba as 31-year-old Virginia Sirote. According to authorities, the victim from Mangaldan, Pangasinan, was wearing gray pants, navy blue shirt, with an incised wound on her right thumb.

In October last year, the police also recovered eight already decomposing bodies along Marcos Highway in Barangay Poyopoy, Tuba. The police were able to identify three of the cadavers: Alfredo Domilos Lamenta Jr., also known as Junie Batang-e from Tadian, Mountain Province, Fahad Manan Macalanggan, a native of Marawi City and Kent Charlie Licyayo from Ifugao. At the time of their death, Macalangan and Licyayo were both living in Baguio City. # nordis.net