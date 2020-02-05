Groups call for justice on NDFP consultant’s 1st death anniversary

Progressive groups in Cagayan Valley and Baguio City commemorated the first death anniversary of slain National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Randy Malayao. Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Cagayan Valley led a mass at Malayao's tomb in San Pablo, Isabela followed by a protest in front of the 5th ID Headquarters in Gamu, Isabela. Meanwhile, in Baguio City, progressive student organizations and Malayao's fraternity brothers from Beta Sigma held a candle lighting and a short program to honor his contributions in the pursuit of just and lasting peace. With reports from Nathaniel Fabian.