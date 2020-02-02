2 MIN READ

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY— Visitors keep on going to Baguio City for its cold climate; however, this condition is also favorable for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) to flourish.

Considering this fact, city officials and the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. decided to scale down this year’s month-long Panagbenga festival, starting with a simple opening program.

“We decided to hold CARAA sometime in March when the weather is warmer because, according to experts, the coronavirus spreads faster in cold weather,” explained Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

He said that while the Panagbenga should “start with a bang,” everyone’s health and safety is more important. The mayor added that he canceled an international jazz concert scheduled in the city due to the nCoV threat.

On Feb. 1, Baguio City’s temperature dipped to 10.6 degrees, said PAG-ASA.

“Baguio City is still coronavirus free at the moment, and we want to keep it that way,” he said.

According to him, there is still a lot to know about the characteristics if nCoV to be able to draw up plans to combat it. However, he underscored that there are precautionary measures the city can implement. He also encouraged netizens to verify the correctness of the information before posting on social media to avoid the disinformation.

Magalong also said that he consulted with the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) about their upcoming annual alumni homecoming. He said that the PMA would be limiting the activity to family members. The mayor is a member of the PMA Class 1982.

In an earlier pronouncement, the Department of Health Cordillera Director Amelita Pangilinan confirmed that the region remains free from the virus. She also assured the public that they are actively monitoring and coordinating with various government units for the necessary preparations and precautions.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Department of Tourism regional office Jovita Gaongan said that Baguio is open to the visitors.

“But they should be cautious and follow preventive measures as advised by the Department of Health,” she said.

The DOT-CAR official said they already talked to hotel, inn, and transient owners to remind their guests to be cautious. They should also tell their clients to follow necessary measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Gaongan added that Baguio is at the advantage of not having a functional airport at the moment.

“We are blessed because we do not directly receive foreign visitors, unlike other destinations with airports, which makes them more vulnerable,” she said.

The month-long celebration of Panagbenga will push through. However, the holding of the major attractions, the street dancing, and grand float parade, and the closure of Session Road will depend on how the coronavirus threat will pan out, officials said. # nordis.net