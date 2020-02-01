2 MIN READ

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Condemnation mounts against the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) for red tagging peace advocates that staged a protest against the United States war of aggression in the Middle East, this time from youth organizations.

The University of the Philippines University Student Council (UPB-USC) and Kabataan Party-list (KPL) Cordillera, in separate statements, castigated the BCPO for including in the spot report submitted to the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR).

In the PROCOR Command Journal for January 24-26, the authorities included the January 25 Day of Action Against the US War on Iran. In the account, the police tagged UPB-USC as a CFO, an acronym for “communist front organization.” Also named in the report, as CFO personalities, were USC Gender Desk Councilor Abi Taningco and KPL-Cordillera Coordinator Christian Dave Ruz (Rus in the report).

The PROCOR Command Journal usually contains crimes, arrests of criminals, accidents, and significant public disturbances reported to local police stations.

“UPB University Student Council vehemently condemns this move of BCPO to politically vilify youth organizations and criminalize the dissent of the UPB Community,” said the statement.

According to the student body, the action of the BCPO is a “desperate attempt to vilify and defame the council is to disregard and nullify the victories won by the UPB community and the whole student movement.”

They reiterated that they would stand against labeling youth activists, community leaders, intellectuals, and educators as terrorists and enemies of the state.

“We slam desperate attempts by the current administration to pacify and silence progressive thought through attempts to monitor and militarize our school campuses. We vow to protect the university and the academic freedom it upholds,” UPB-USC added.

Earlier, Baguio multi-sectoral alliance Tongtongan ti Umili condemned the BCPO for the incident. The police also received strong criticism from national and local media groups for naming De Vera in the report.

Meanwhile, Ruz reminded the police that “activism is never illegal nor an act of terrorism.” He recalled that BCPO already admitted that red-tagging is wrong when it apologized in November 2018 after calling progressive youth organizations as “rebel recruiters.”

According to him, their safety and security are under threat with the continuing red-tagging by state forces. He noted that instead of resolving matters in the dialogues facilitated by the city government, the police opt to use “vicious and dangerous” means.

“This is the kind of police force in the city. They would rather disregard human rights and the rule of law and endanger the lives of young advocates than engaged us in a meaningful dialogue,” he said.

“You are wasting PNP’s billions of funds that can rather be used for education, health, and other social services, calamity funds, science, and research,” added Ruz. # nordis.net