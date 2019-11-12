CORDILLERAN PRIDE | Igorot lass at SEA Games

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY— Cordillerans have one more reason to watch this year’s Southeast Asian Games, with the first Igorot female athlete to compete in the Taekwondo Kyurugi (sparring).

Realis Lorena Dawiguey Tabiando of Baguio City is set to represent the country at the South East Asian Games in December. The 19-year old lass will participate in the “under 62kgs” division of Taekwondo Kyurugi (sparring).

Chowaley (Tabiando’s Igorot name) was introduced to Taekwondo when she 5. Her mother enrolled in a ballet class at a Baguio gymnasium where her older brother also trained. Watching her brother’s high kicks convinced her that the Korean Martial Arts is what she wanted to do not ballet.

However, her father forbade her to train early. She finally took up the sport when she turned 11 when they moved to Bontoc, the capital town of Mountain Province where no ballet school was available.

According to Tabiando, the sports taught her discipline, humility, and resilience.

“I will not forget these lessons. The training tested my limits. I learned to persevere and take courage,” she said in an online interview.

The young athlete just came from South Korea where she trained together with members of the Philippine Taekwondo team. She is currently in Calamba, Laguna for the in house training.

“I wanted to show them what I am made of, the ‘angas’ of being an Igorot,” she revealed.

She became taekwondo jinn in October 2010 and joined the Philippine Team for Taekwondo Senior Women in November 2018.