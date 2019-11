By RAMON BALAN-EG & PAOLA ESPIRITU

Nurses across the country demonstrated their united demand for the government to implement the Supreme Court ruling for them to receive basic pays equivalent to Salary Grade 15 (about P30,000) which the government denied from their sector for 17 years. They also called for the regularization of all nurses and their benefits, and better working conditions. # nordis.net