Another cadet dies in PMA

BAGUIO CITY — Another cadet of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) died, the third death in less than two months for the beleaguered school for future officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In a statement, the PMA said upperclassmen found Cadet 4th Class Cadet Mario Telan Jr. of Alpha Company in the bottom of the academy’s swimming pool on November 8. Officials said that the cadet attended his swimming class from 11 am to 12 noon.

“Since then, he was unaccounted in his next classes. A search was conducted, and he was found in the 15-foot deep end of the pool,” said the statement.

According to the academy, responders brought him to Fort del Pilar Station Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The PMA vowed to undertake all needed actions and protocols to deal with any infraction or irregularity. The administration decided to suspend swimming classes until the incident is appropriately addressed.

“PMA deeply grieves for this unfortunate loss of one of our sons. All necessary assistance will be extended to the bereaved family and loved ones of Cdt 4CL Telan,” the statement ended.

The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) is now investigating the incident.

Telan’s death came while Asia’s premier military academy has yet to recover from the torture and death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio. On September 18, the cadet succumbed to injuries he received from the hands of his upperclassmen.

On October 28, the PMA also announced the death of Cadet 2nd Class Cedrick Gadia, who expired at the AFP Medical Center due to cancer.