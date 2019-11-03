Human rights groups condemn crackdown against activists

By LOUIE SORIANO

www.nordis.net

BANGUED, Abra — The human rights group Karapatan condemned the “effort to crackdown on activists and legitimate people’s organizations” after at least 59 individuals, including minors were arrested by police elements in coordinated raids conducted by police elements in October 31 to November 1.

Raided were the offices of Bayan, Bayan Muna, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Karapatan, Gabriela, National Federation of Sugar Workers (NFSW), the Negros Island Health Integrated Program, and the residence of local leaders in Bacolod City and Manila.

Government forces executed the raids based on the search warrants issued by Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villabert of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89.

According to Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay, prior to the raids, the said judge was in a meeting with Brig.Gen. Debold Sinas, Philippine National Police NCRPO acting regional director.

“The law and legal process has been weaponized against those who remain critical, done in cahoots with judges who use their positions to foment injustice,” she said.

She added that the search warrants have enabled the arbitrary arrest and planting of evidence against activists.

She said further that the organizations that were the target of the raids have been incessantly red-tagged, and the issuance of the said search warrants try to mask these targeted operation as legal or justified.

Of the 59 individuals, those confirmed to be in police custody in Bacolod City are John Milton Lozande, Secretary General of NFSW; Danny Tabura, NFSW leader; Albert dela Cerna, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) organizer; Noly Rosales, KMU organizer; Romulo Bitoon, Jr., Makabayan coordinator, Bayan Muna partylist leader and former political prisoner; Mermalyn Bitoon, wife of Romulo; Mary Anne Krueger, member of Paghimutad media group; Proceso Quiatchon of Karapatan-Negros, and other members affiliated with Teatro Obrero and Teatro Bungkal cultural group.

Also arrested on November 1 were NFSW leaders Imelda Sultan and Lindy Perocho in Escalante City, after police and military agents raided their office. In total, 57 individuals are detained in Negros, after the two-day raids while two activists in Metro Manila namely Cora Agovida and Mikael Tan Bartolome were also arrested.

Palabay also warned of graver violations targeting other people’s organizations saying that “the crackdown in Negros is a preview of what is to come as the Duterte government, through its National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and counterinsurgency program (NTF-ELCAC), has used Negros as a laboratory to perpetrate human rights violations.”

In a separate statement, the Vice Chairperson of Karapatan Reylan Vergara described NTF-ELCAC communications chief Martin Andanar as “delusional” to put supposedly seized illegal firearms and explosives side by side with flags, equipment, and ‘subversive’ documents as evidence of their connections to the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

Andanar earlier announced that the CIDG seized “assorted short caliber firearms, sub-machine guns, machine guns, live ammunitions, hand grenades, bladed weapons, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) flags, megaphones, microphones, and voluminous subversive documents” during the raids.

“They’re now also desperately and illegally confiscating activists’ equipment as proof because they know that the firearms they ‘recovered’ from the offices are shamelessly planted,” Vergara noted.

In a related news, Amnesty International said in a statement that the latest crackdown against government and political activists comes amidst a climate of almost total impunity inside the country. The group called on the authorities to fulfil their international obligation to respect and protect the right to freedom of association of peaceful groups and organizations in the Philippines. They also reminded the government of its duty to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of activists, including their rights to life and liberty, freedom of expression, and freedom of peaceful assembly.

Amnesty International urged the government to conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, and effective investigation into the allegation that police planted the weapons found in the premises.

It also reiterated its calls to the Philippine to investigate threats of violence against government critics, incitement to violence, as well as the violent attacks that have resulted from them. The international rights watchdog said the government should bring those responsible for such offences to justice in fair trials; and protect peaceful activists accused of links to communist groups. # nordis.net