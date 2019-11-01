Women’s Summit on Human Rights held

By RAMON BALAN-EG

www.nordis.net

Women leaders in the Cordillera strengthened their resolve to fight for their land, life, and resources at the Regional Women's Human Rights Summit held on October 25 at UP Baguio. Speakers included former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona. Women leaders from different organizations, communities, and institutions in the Cordillera attended the activity. The Center for Women's Education, Action Research Center and All UP Academic Employees Union organized the gathering.