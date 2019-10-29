Prisoners’ families urge BuCor to restore visitation rights in NBP

By LOUIE SORIANO

BANGUED, Abra — Families of inmates at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), including political prisoners, called on the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to lift the lockdown in the Maximum Security Compound and to restore their right to visit ailing relatives.

The call came amid the ongoing clearing operations inside the Maximum Security Compound. Seven prisoners have reportedly died in four days as of October 15 due to the lack of medical attention.

“On behalf of the families of NBP prisoners, we express our deep concern on the situation of inmates inside the NBP Maximum Security Compound as a result of the total lockdown, a condition if allowed to go unchecked can intensify into a humanitarian crisis,” said Fides Lim.

Lim, the spokesperson of rights group Kapatid (Families and Friends of Political Prisoners), aired the group’s concern and appealed at a press conference on Friday, October 25 at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City.

She also demanded to know the status of Building 11 located in quadrant 2 of the compound. The building, constructed in the early1990s for political prisoners, is among the structures set for demolition according to the reports received by Kapatid. There are currently 50 political prisoners inside the prison.

Lim said the demolition would aggravate hardships, especially for the elderly and sick such as 80-year old human rights worker Gerardo Dela Peña from Bicol. The court convicted him in 2013 on trumped-up murder charges after testifying in court only once.

“Over-all, our broad demand is for all prisoners at the NBP to be accorded minimum humane treatment in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners,” Lim stressed.

The document provides for the rights of prisoners, such as access to relatives, lawyers, doctors, spiritual advisers, service providers, and livable conditions with food, free access to water, sleeping quarters, as well as adequate medical care.

The UN adopted a revised version of the rules on December 17, 2015, after a four-year review and revision process. Included in the latest version are the advances and good practices on prison management and prisoner rehabilitation.

“Basic needs of prisoners like food and water have been lacking long before this lockdown. BUCOR is demolishing alleged illegal structures while there are no clear provisions where they will relocate the inmates. Putting them in already congested cells will worsen the situation,” said Julieta Caloza.

Juliet is the wife of political prisoner Leopoldo Caloza, an NDF peace consultant convicted of fabricated charges. According to her, her husband is suffering from a kidney ailment.

Kapatid said that they had received more accounts of violations of the rights of prisoners from relatives of other prisoners. The group said they received reports that authorities threw Moro political prisoners outside their mosque while in prayer and tore their Qur’an books during the clearing operations.

”The jails are supposed to be reformative and corrective, not punitive and inhumane. The proliferation of illegal activities is from the own making of corrupt officials at the NBP,” added Lim.

According to her, the majority of inmates who are poor suffer while the VIP inmates continue to enjoy privileges. She also urged the officials to stop the practice of collecting fees for water and electricity.

Earlier, Nordis reported concerns expressed by families of Igorots serving time at the NBP. They worry that their relatives will become the target of retaliation from other inmates because of their shared ethnicity with the current BuCor chief who ordered the demolition and lockdown. Their relatives inside also told them of the dire situation of inmates citing lack of clean water, food, and essential medicines. # nordis.net / Featured photo courtesy of Kapatid