KMU scores HB 4802, says workers more prone to abuses

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU or May First Movement) Cordillera scored the proposal in the House of Representatives prolonging the probationary period of employees from 6 months to two years, calling it “worse than the existing contractualization scheme.”

“This proposal further circumvents the right of workers to job security,” said Mike Cabangon, KMU Cordillera spokesperson. He stressed that the current trial period provided by law is already prone to abuse, “extending it means a longer period of working without security, protection, and benefits.”

Probinsyano Ako Party-list solon Jose “Bonito” Singson, Jr., filed House Bill No. 4802 in September seeking the amendment of Article 296 of Presidential Decree No. 442 (Labor Code of the Philippines).

The proposed amendment prescribes a maximum of 6 months probationary period for employees. Longer-term may apply under an apprenticeship agreement. Upon reaching six months of service, the law mandates the employer to regularize and provide benefits for the worker.

Companies use this section to avoid the responsibility of regularizing their workers and paying for their mandated benefits. Employers usually terminate workers before they reach their regularization period popularly known as endo – the short term for “end of contract.”

Flawed Basis

Cabangon also lambasted Singson for “portraying employers practicing endo as victims.”

“Singson’s basis for the amendment is flawed. It glosses the exploitative nature of employment in the country,” he said.

In the bill, Singson noted that the current probationary period is inadequate to determine if the worker qualifies for regular employment. He said present provision “limits the rights of employer to secure quality employees.”

He went on to explain that “rather than risk oppression by being stuck with a substandard employee,” management would terminate them.

“Employers are left with no recourse but to end the probationary employment even when they are still in the process of evaluating the probationary employee to avoid the automatic regularization of an unqualified employee in their workforce,” the solon said.

According to him, the proposed amendment “will provide the employees better opportunities to prove their value” and “continuous employment for more than six months.”

Singson is the owner and chief executive officer of the BCS Group of Companies involved in hotel and realty business, managing franchise of fast-food chains and restaurants, among others. He is also the brother of Ilocos Sur political kingpin and Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Cabangon retorted however that the bill “rationalizes the grave injustice that workers have long endured under the contractualization scheme.”

“It has always been the workers that are at the receiving end of exploitation and not the company. They are the ones subjected to abuse, inhumane working conditions, and denied of their rights to organized,” he stressed

Skirting responsibility

The KMU leader pointed out that the job vacancy announcement contains the necessary qualifications and skills required by the company. He said that before employment, workers are already subject to the company’s screening process to ascertain their competence.

“When an individual applies, it is the company’s responsibility to ascertain his qualification from the submitted credentials and interviews. By hiring them, the company is taking charge of their development and growth in their job,” he explained.

According to him, Singson’s bill only seeks to increase the profit of businesses by “skirting their responsibility to spend for mandatory benefits and personnel development.”

“The concerns of the solon and employers about unqualified and nonperforming workers are covered under the labor code. Employees who are not performing their duties can be terminated,” he said.

Under Article 282 of the labor code, employers may fire employees for serious misconduct, disobedience to valid orders, gross and habitual neglect of duties, fraud, the commission of a crime, and related offenses.

The bill came amid growing labor unrest for the failure of the Duterte administration to deliver its promise of ending contractualization.

President Duterte certified the Security of Tenure bill as an urgent measure only to veto it in July. He said the proposed law “destroys the delicate balance” between labor and the companies. # nordis.net