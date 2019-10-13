Englishized Dal-lit Moments

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

In this issue, I’ll try Dal-lit

Ilocano kind of writing,

four lines, each with eight syllables

to convey matters worth saying.

But I will write it in English,

so no need for words translating.

After all it is my column.

I can say, write on anything.

First, on issue of ninja cops.

Mayor Magalong exposed this,

dragged Police Chief Agbayalde

as involved with drug recyclists.

Now protected by Duterte

to squirm out of this drug mess,

Agbayalde says “let’s move on”

like nothing was ever amiss.

Magalong, now being afraid

for his family and his life.

Funny how one can tell the truth

and suffer this kind of strife.

Funnier that Digong first said

“Two generals involved with drugs.”

Then, Oooops! Two corporals pala.

Cleared Gen. Agbayalde from flaks.

Wondering now what had happened

to Digong’s eight point five budget,

that’s billions for intelligence

that truth on drugs he could not get.

For this budget he had to cut

from other people’s services

like for education and health

just to fulfill his whims, his wishes.

Like having jets that are billions

for himself and his VIPs;

such luxury when the people

do not have even enough jeeps

Lawmakers allot themselves pork,

largest portions for their pockets

while people suffer high prices,

have nothing enough for their lips.

And Mocha paid with six digits

while teachers receive much much less.

They had studied and are trained.

She is not trained for the service.

And the police have spiraled pay

while teachers receive much much less.

They had studied and are trained,

get only hike pay promises.

When you are angry and confused,

complain and be tagged communists

subjected killed, be EJKed

in the hands of the realm’s fascists.

Where Bato is the lead killer,

trained in hazing in PMA

where a murder has just been made.

Pity Darwin D if you may.

These soldiers are trained to murder

the helpless, poor Filipinos –

the peasants, workers, students,

Cebuanos or Ilocanos.

But will not fight the invaders

like the Chinese imperialists

or the US imperialists

and the other colonialists.

And Bong-bong now lurks as VP

being planned by the Supreme Court

under directions of Digong

who controls the post or the port.

Then Duterte will then resign.

Then VP will be president.

The drama of the Marcoses

to be back in power – complete.

Darker times in the Philippines

will ensue under a Marcos

or Marcoses for that matter

Philippines ruled by those locos.

Truly, the only solution

to the Philippines’s malady

rests in the forest in the East

where a new sun will rise someday. #