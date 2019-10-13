Family demands impartial investigation of OFW’s death

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The family of Mary Jean Balag-ey Alberto, a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in Abu Dhabi, is demanding an impartial investigation of her death and the immediate repatriation of her remains.

“Kailangan na ang ating gobierno, ang embahada ng gobierno ng Pilipinas sa Abu Dhabi ay ipagtanggol si Mary Jean at tiyakin na ang tumatakbong imbestigasyon ay mauwi sa cover-up at palalabasin naman na isa itong suicide (The government, the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi should stand up for Mary Jean and ensure the ongoing investigation does not end in a cover-up and make her death appear a suicide),” said Windel Bolinget, first cousin of Alberto.

Reports said the 44-year-old Alberto died after falling from the 13th floor of the Shams Meera Tower, Al Reem Island. To date, her body is still at the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital morgue according to her family.

MARY JEAN BALAG-EY ALBERTO. Photo from family

Alberto’s family strongly believes that her Moroccan employer, Zineb Izaabel, is responsible for the incident. Less than 24 hours before her death, Alberto sent messages through Facebook messenger to her sister Marie, who is also working in Abu Dhabi.

“Ate, puntahan niyo na ako dito. Muntik na ako’ng sakalin ni Madam… Hindi niya ako pinapakain hanggang hindi natatapos ang trabaho… Ipapulis niyo na ako! Mas gusto ko pang makulong kaysa ganito ang aking nararanasan… Ate… Ate please… (Sister come and get me here. Madam tried to choke me with her hands. I am not allowed to eat until work is done. Just report me to the police. I prefer going to jail than what I am suffering now. Sister, please),” the message said.

Bolinget said Alberto’s children are sure that she and her employer had a terrible argument. This, according to them, led to her death and that she did not commit suicide.

Alberto worked in Abu Dhabi for three months. Her family confirmed that she was undocumented, who traveled to the place, holding a tourist visa.

“Dapat panagutin ang among pumatay o sinumang nagkasala, sagutin ang lahat ng repatriation at burial expenses (Her employer or those respondible should be held accountable, they should shoulder the repatriation and burial expenses),” he said.

He also underscored the responsibility of the Duterte government to protect OFWs, whether they are registered or those considered as undocumented by authorities.

Bolinget, also the chairperson of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance, said the incident highlights the dangers faced by Filipinos working abroad. He also stressed that individuals like Alberto leave their family and take chances overseas because of employment opportunities and living wage in the country.

Not isolated

Meanwhile, Cordillera women’s group Innabuyog pointed out that Alberto’s case is “not isolated.”

“There are too many stories of Pinay OFWs that mirror what she was forced to undergo – from Flor Contemplacion who was accused of murder and was executed in 1995 to Joanna Demafelis, who was brutally killed and placed in a freezer by her employers,” said the group in a statement.

Citing government records, the group noted the increasing number of OFW deaths, with 82 cases reported in 2016 that rose to 103 in 2017.

“Working in slave-like conditions. Being abused. Ending up slain. These are the risks that our modern-day heroes face every time they fly out of the country. Still, many Filipinos, mostly women, choose to confront these risks head-on,” said the group.

Innabuyog attributed this to the “widespread poverty and limited job opportunities offering a living wage.”

The group stressed that the case of Alberto and other OFWs who died before her are evidence that adopting labor-export policy instead of creating decent jobs in the country is inherently problematic.# nordis.net