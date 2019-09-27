NPA Abra downplays persona non grata declaration

By KYLE EDWARD FRANCISCO

www.nordis.net

CANDON CITY — The Agustin Begnalen Command-New People’s Army (ABC-NPA) Abra downplayed the recent persona non grata declaration made by the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) against the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

In a Filipino statement dated September 26, NPA Abra spokesperson Florencio “Ka Bram” Balugasaid the persona non grata declaration is a desperate attempt to defeat the growing people’s resistance against development aggression and warlordism in the province.

According to him, Governor Joy Bernos, together with 24th Infantry Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Jeary Faminial and PNP Abra Director PCol. Alfredo Dangani threatened local officials to sign the resolutions.

“Besides [the forcing local officials], the province formed the organization of rebel returnees chaired by Jovencio Balweg to coerce civilians suspected of supporting the revolutionary movement to surrender,” he said.

BOUND TO FAIL. Governor Joy Bernor led the creation of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict during the Joint Provincial Development Council and Provincial Peace and Order Council at the Provincial Capitol Social Hall on September 24. The Task Force is chaired by the governor and Phil. Army Battalion Commander Jearie Boy P. Faminial as the vice-chairperson, and the line agencies as members. Photo from http://abra.gov.ph



Baluga said, the “whole of nation” of the Duterte administration “destroys the unity of the people and causes clan wars.”

“They use organizations in the villages for the counter-insurgency. Even the church is exploited to spread lies against revolutionaries,” he added.

The rebel leader accused Bernos, police, and military of prioritizing their “kick-backs” from the counter-insurgency funds instead of delivering basic social services. The Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for rebel returnees provides for financial assistance of not less than P50,000 that excludes P21,000 given to the custodial unit to “defray the meal cost” of the former rebel.

Baluga also scored the military for “spewing lies against progressive organizations” in the Youth Leadership Seminar they conduct in the different municipalities.

“Like the previous [operation plans] against the revolutionary movement, this desperate attempt will not prosper. It will not end the revolution but instead create a fertile ground for people’s armed resistance to flourish in Abra,” he ended.

The persona non grata resolution included progressive groups red-tagged by the Philippine government like Bayan Muna, League of Filipino Students and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.

To date, politicians from the 27 towns of Abra passed similar resolutions. According to the 24th IB, 15 barangays in the municipalities of Tubo, Malibcong, and Lacub considered as insurgency affected areas. # nordis.net