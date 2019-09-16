NAFTAC expects tougher negotiations on tobacco price increase

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The president of the National Federation of Tobacco Farmers Associations and Cooperatives (NAFTAC) said his group sees an uphill battle in the upcoming tobacco price negotiations.

“The truth is, increases in the past were never reasonable; they [traders] never granted a fair increase. Since the past administrator, the average increase given is only P0.50, P1.00, or P2.00… the highest was P10.00 in 2007,” said NAFTAC president Bernard Vicente in mixed English and Ilokano.

This year’s National Tobacco Tripartite Consultative Conference (NTTCC) is on September 15 at the NTA Central Office in Quezon City. The NTTCC sets the floor price of the three primary types of tobacco (Virginia, Burley, and Native) cultivated in the country. Farmer leaders present figures for their proposed increase to cigarette manufacturers, tobacco dealers, and exporters. The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) mediates the negotiations.

“Before, it was already difficult to negotiate for the proposed increase from the result of pretripartite workshops. How much more now that there are already several measures imposed in the industry?” Vicente said.

The NAFTAC president added there was a steep rise of input cost, especially the fertilizer due to the upgrading of taxes and labor. This rise in prices is the reason they are asking for a higher increase.

In the workshop held in Candon City on August 29, farmers came up with a cost of production that requires P28.21 increase for Virginia. For burley tobacco, they computed P36.10 and P26.09 for the improved and traditional varieties.

“It would be more difficult this time with the series of excise tax increases and abrupt drop of cigarette consumption,” he said.

According to him, the national consumption declined from 12 billion to sticks to 7 billion since the government implemented the Republic Act (RA) No. 10351 or the Sin Tax Law in 2013.

The Lucio Tan Group, who has a 49.6 percent stake with Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation (PMFTC), said cigarette taxes increased 3-13 times in the same period. PMFTC is the country’s biggest cigarette maker, producing the Top 10 brands in the market.

Vicente said that setting the floor price does not ensure that they have reasonable returns from selling tobacco leaves.

“While the floor price helped in stabilizing prices in the past, but traders went around it through the grading system,” he said.

His explanation, “there is a conflict of interest when the buyers are the same people grading the tobacco because they will always look increase profit.”

He also noted that despite the presence of NTA personnel in buying stations, many farmers continue to experience downgrading.

“They are also complaining about the unresponsiveness of some NTA staff inside the trading centers whenever they complain. Our members reported that NTA personnel would tell them that they should do the grading,” he lamented.

Unified stand

Vicente said that they need a much stronger bargaining voice when they face tobacco traders.

He noted the call for unity made by the Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation (Stop Exploitation) is timely and welcome.

For him, the P100 per kilo minimum price for Virginia tobacco as a united demand is workable. He also expressed his group’s readiness to talk with other organizations to explore common demands.

“We are okay with that, but we must aim for the highest possible [price]. It will all depend on how we will negotiate it the meeting,” he said.

Vicente also agreed with Stop Exploitation that the incident that happened in 2017 tripartite should not happen again. According to him, there was an abused of farmers rights in the course of the negotiations.

“I was also not comfortable with what transpired in the last tripartite,” he said.

Under the tripartite rules, he said, talks should be just between the traders and the farmers and stressed that NTA should stick to facilitating the discussion.

“We will not allow an individual will dominate the talks nor personal interest to take over during the negotiation,” Vicente said.

In 2017, Stop Exploitation accused NAFTAC officials led by former NAFTAC president Mario Cabasal of “colluding with NTA and traders.” The group NAFTAC “arbitrarily proceeding with the negotiation without informing all farmers’ representatives.”

Last tripartite conference, negotiations met a deadlock. Participants agreed to continue the talks to another date. However, just weeks after the deadlock, NTA called for a meeting with informing the representatives from the farmers except for NAFTAC officials. They agreed to an average P1.75 increase across all tobacco classes and type from the original P16.00 demand of farmers.

Poor performance

Vicente also noted the poor performance of Dr. Robert Seares, Sr, the current NTA administrator, compared to the previous administrators.

He said they raised many issues during their last meeting. Among the problems is the high mark-up price of farm inputs from NTA compared to retail stores.

“Since they (NTA) are purchasing the agricultural supplies in bulk, the prices of the items should be lower. “We have yet to settle this matter because they failed to provide a clear answer. We have requested another meeting,” he added. # nordis.net