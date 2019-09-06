Ilocos Sur sets measures to cushion impact of Rice Tariffication Law

By SHERWIN DE VERA

VIGAN CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Sur struck a deal with the local National Food Authority (NFA) office to ensure the buying price of palay (unhusked/unmilled rice) is comparable that of last year during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the rice industry on September 5 at the provincial capitol.

NFA Ilocos Sur committed to buy palay beyond its 256 metric ton capacity while the province will provide the required logistics such as trucks and storage facilities. The agency will also assign personnel to purchase the palay in the municipality to make it more accessible to farmers.

“Trucks from the provincial government will help in the hauling of rice to NFA and will provide or rent warehouses to ensure the feasibility of the plan,” explained Governor Ryan Singson in Ilocano.

He said that this is just one of the measures the province is instituting to help the farmers coup with the plummeting palay price due to the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL).

As of August 19, the NFA is purchasing dried palay at P17.00-P20.40 per kilo for individual farmers and P17.00-20.70 for farmers associations and cooperatives.

Traders and intermediaries who attended the consultation disclosed big rice millers and suppliers in Bulacan dictate the buying price.

“Price in Bulacan is usually at P17.50-19.00, to recover our expenses for the transport, drying, and blower we have to buy from the farmers at a lower price, at least to ear P2.00 profit,” said one of the traders.

According to Oscar Tobia of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAG), the average dried palay price dropped from P20.00-21.00 to P13.00-14.00, comparing the September price from last year. He said farmers are also selling wet palay at P10.50-P12.00, which is also lower than the previous years.

“The farmers, including our office are worried because the price is already low compared to the same period last year and it is not yet the peak harvest months. Farmers are still selling harvest from the previous cropping season,” Tobia said.

He said the hardest hit would be the small farmer who barely breaks even with their harvest even before the implementation of the law.

OPAG record showed that palay harvest in the province reaches its peak during October and November. For the first cropping period this year, Tobia said they are expecting around 500 metric tons of palay provided no strong typhoon crosses the province.

Tobia said the measures identified would resolve two long-standing issues of farmers.

“In the past, farmers sell their palay to traders at a lower price rather than the NFA because these people have contacts in the communities that collate but and consolidate the palay, and then hauled from the village and delivered to Bulacan. It much easier for farmers since they don’t need to transport their product to NFA buying stations,” he explained in Ilocano.

He added that with the tie-up between the province and NFA, more farmers can now avail of higher buying prices offered by the agency.

Besides this, he said another complaint of farmers is traders taking advantage of the lack of drying facilities in the province.

According to him, the usual practice of farmers during the rainy season is to sell immediately their palay after harvesting it since the farmers have no place or facility to dry the grain.

“In the absence of such facility, farmers are forced to sell at a low price rather than let their harvest be damaged or decrease in quality so they can sell it with a better price,” he added.

Singson said the province would provide drying equipment and facilities. He also welcomed the suggestion of farmers to make an inventory of river control projects and irrigation access roads that can double as solar driers.

“The provincial government has the funds and we will use these funds to purchase modern farming equipment. I understand the farmers why they sometimes use the road to dry their palay but we cannot allow this because our province is developing and we need these roads and the DPWH also prohibits the practice,” he said.

The governor underscored the responsibility of the provincial government to provide the necessary assistance and facility to increase the productivity of the farmers.

Singson ordered all municipal agriculturist to identify possible storage and facilities that can function as drying beds in their towns and submit their report next week. He also appealed for them to assist with the requirements to ease up the farmers’ transaction with the NFA.

Meanwhile, the province will study the possibility of allotting funds to purchase palay directly from the farmers or buffer fund for price subsidy on top of the existing palay price. The governor also took note of the suggestion to provide capital for associations and cooperatives of farmers so they can do their trading.

“We were instructed [by the governor] to monitor and study the volume of palay and trading for the next three weeks if the tie-up with NFA will work. This will provide the data the province can study the feasibility of the proposal to allot funds to purchase the palay or provide a subsidy,” Tobia clarified.

Agriculture secretary William Dar urged local government officials during his visit last week in the province to extend their support to affected farmers by allotting funds to purchase their harvest.