Two CAFGU killed in NPA attack in Abra

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Two members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) perished on August 15, when New People’s Army (NPA) rebels attacked a detachment in Sitio Mong-ol, Maguyepyep, Sallapadan town in Abra.

Reports identified the fatalities as Dandy Wacguisan, a resident of Lingey, Bucloc, and Gordon Gallao of Bazar, Sallapadan. Wacguisan died on the spot while doctors in Ducam Hospital in Dolores declared Gallao dead on arrival due to massive blood loss.

According to the 7th Infantry Division, the rebels fired at the patrol base of the Alpha Company, 70th Infantry Cadre Battalion under the 7th Infantry Division at around 8:30 am. The battle lasted for about 30 minutes.

Lieutenant Colonel Jearie Boy P. Faminial, commander of the 24th Infantry, who has the operational control over the detachment, sent three platoons of soldiers to conduct pursuit operations. He also ordered the establishment of checkpoints with police at all possible exit routes of rebels.