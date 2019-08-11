Tornado, landslides hit Abra

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) of Bucloc, Abra rescued six families on August 10 after a tornado destroyed their homes at Barangay Labaan in the afternoon.

According to MDRRM officer Ferdinand Balao-as, the incident destroyed two houses and left another four partially damaged, affecting 28 individuals.

He said the municipal government already provided immediate aid, consisting mainly of relief goods but they still need additional assistance.

Meanwhile, the Abra DRRMC reported three landslides due to continuous rains caused by the monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Hannah.

Provincial DRRM officer Elmer Bersamin said the landslides occurred in the municipalities of Bucloc and Sallapadan. Communities along the Abra River also experienced flooding that partially submerged residential areas and rice fields. # nordis.net