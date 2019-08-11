One dead, two hurt in Kennon mishap

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A truck turned upside-down along the section of Kenon Road on August 9 killing a teenager and injuring two adults.

The truck was carrying cement and was plying the road at around 6:30 pm at Camp 2, Tuba, Benguet when it suddenly loses control and hit a concrete electric post. The impact caused the truck to spin, bump a concrete barrier, and tumble. It eventually settled right side up on lane that heads down to La Union.

Tuba police chief James Acod identified the fatality as Florence May Parica, 16 years old and a native of Central Mankayan, Benguet and residing at Gusaran, Twin peaks, Tuba, Benguet. Personnel of the Tuba Bureau of Fire Protection and Tuba police recovered her lifeless body down the ravine where she fell after she was thrown out of the truck.

The other two victims, both residents of Shilan, La Trinidad, Benguet, were identified as Wilfred Dollaga, who was driving the vehicle and Edgar Condes suffered fractures and abrasions. They were brought to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. # nordis.net