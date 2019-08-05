AFP advises public to be calm, explains memo on terror attack

By KYLE EDWARD FRANCISCO

CANDON CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) advised the public to remain calm after it confirmed the authenticity of the alert memorandum on possible terrorist attacks in Northern Luzon that went viral on social media.

In a statement issued today, August 5, AFP Spokesperson General Edgard Arevalo said that they issued the memorandum to advise their intelligence units in the area to validate the information they receive.

“The document is genuine but the intent for issuing it is primarily for verification as to the reliability of the source and veracity of the information,” the military official said.

Arevalo advised the public “to remain calm and continue with their daily and routine activities — never to be stopped or deterred by such unconfirmed report,”

In a Facebook post, the Communications and Media Office of the Province of Ilocos Norte quoted Major Ericson Bulosan of Nolcom that the circulating memorandum “is for internal consumption of Nolcom.”

The document directed to the intelligence units of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said the military received information that “‘Crusader city’ with business centers and ‘Crusader Churches’ in Northern Luzon are targeted for a terror attack.” Areas identified are the cities of Vigan in Ilocos Sur, Laoag in Ilocos Norte and Tuguegarao, Cagayan and Manaoag in Pangasinan.

“‘Crusader Cities’ is the term used by ISIS in describing target areas to fuel what they call ‘Bandar Crusade’, or war between Muslim and Christian. While ‘Crusader Churches’ is their generic term for all historic Catholic churches,” explained the memo.

It ordered its concerned personnel to “heighten intelligence monitoring”, issue red alert status on August 11-12, and declare the areas identified as high priority targets for the directives.

Colonel Glenn Celebrado of the Nolcom Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Intelligence signed the document dispatched on August 2. The copy of the memo circulated on Facebook on the same day.

Earlier today and before the military’s confirmation, local officials called of Ilocos Sur called on the public to remain calm and vigilant after the alert memorandum from the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a radio interview, on Monday, August 5, Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson said he ordered the police to heighten their visibility in the public places and churches in the province as a precaution, especially in Vigan City.

He appealed to the public not to panic and report any suspicious activities and individuals in their communities. The governor also expressed his openness for additional troop deployment if necessary to keep the peace and order situation in the province stable.

Mayor Juan Carlo Medina of Vigan, in a statement, admitted that “fear and panic has been ingrained to the public because of the Memo and the other posts shared [on] social media.”

“We inform the public that in addition to our safety measures and activities, we have heightened police visibility in all crowded areas and increased [the] frequency of checkpoints if only to quell fears raised by the social media posts. The City Government of Vigan is prepared to act and counteract,” he said.

The mayor underscored that “fearmongering” has no room in public discourse.

“We intend to dispel fear, not perpetuate it, hence, we urge everyone to refrain from sharing unverified comments and posts and to remain vigilant in their everyday dealings,” Medina said.

On August 2, the Regional Peace and Order Council and the Regional Development Council held a joint meeting in the province. According to Singson, there was no discussion on such a threat during the gathering. # nordis.net