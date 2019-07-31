Jeepney phase-out opposed by Baguio-Benguet transport groups

By RAMON BALAN-EG

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Baguio-Benguet Coalition Against Jeepney Phase-out underscored that the government is merely using the PUV modernization program to pave the way for big business to monopolize the service on July 30 during their protest at the Modern PUV Caravan at the Baguio City Hall. They urged the administration to give priority to the provision of financial and technical support to rehabilitate their existing vehicles and to support local PUV manufacturers who are capable of producing PUVs that are appropriate in the Cordillera with the appropriate safety and environmental requirements at a cheaper price.