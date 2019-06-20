Volkswagen museum to open in Baguio

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Besides the cool breeze and the Cordillera food and culture, fans of the iconic German automobile company will now have an added reason to travel up to the City of Pines with the rise of a Volkswagen museum.

A project of Architect Roland Cruz, “Kamp Folks Wagen” will feature monumental events of the automobile brand from 1938 to present. The museum will rise in Tam-awan in December 2019.

He explained that to make it more interesting, a portion called Pinoy Volkswagen Experience will contain anecdotes, events and other things that the automobile name made a mark in Philippine history and pop culture.

“Halibawa ay ilalagay ko na sa Baguio noong araw pagdating ng 6:00 pm ay tumitigil ang mga sasakyan para magrosaryo. At sa panahong ito ang sikat na model ay ang Square Box Volkswagen (For example I will put that before in Baguio vehicles will stop at 6:00 pm to pray the rosary. And during this period the famed model is the square box Volkswagen),” Cruz said.

“I want that part, the Pinoy Volks experience to show a social history of the Filipino,” he added.

Cruz, who is also the Associate Manager and Exhibition Designer of the Ayala Museum, also shared his observation that there are many Volkswagen cars, especially ‘beetles” in the city.

“Napansin ko kasi na halos sa lahat ng kanto may nakaparada na Volks (I observed that there are Volks parked in almost all corners,” he said. If you will put English translations in local statements, be consistent. Kaya lagyan mo rin ito.

Cruz shared an experience with the car brand while riding the Manila Metro Rail Transit System (MRT).

“May nagdradrive ng volks sa EDSA, then itinuro ng isang babae sa kasama niya at sabi niya ay ‘gusto ko ang kotse na yan kaya lang laging matanda ang nagdradrive’ (There was someone driving a Volks in EDSA. One of the girls pointed to the car and said “I want that car but every time it’s an old person driving it),” he recalled.

He added that the car has a certain appeal to people, noting that before, one can purchase old Volkswagen cars for P5,000 but the rise of young and rich enthusiasts of the brand made its price up to P500,000 for some models.

Cruz has a private museum located in his residence in Pulilan, Bulacan and is a testament to his love and familiarity of the car brand. Visitors can view and enjoy hundreds of memorabilia such as Volkswagen die-cast models, toys and posters in the place. # nordis.net