WHAT WENT BEFORE | The people’s resistance against SM Baguio expansion
By SHERWIN DE VERA
www.nordis.net
BAGUIO CITY — After seven years, the Supreme Court ordered mall giant SM to halt its tree-cutting operation at Luneta Hill. The high court, on April 10, announced its decision making the temporary restraining order (TRO) it previously issued permanent. However, the order also stated that SM can file another application to continue its expansion plan.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.