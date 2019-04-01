Rebels, police clash anew in Mountain Province

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

BAGUIO CITY — Another clash between troops from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Police Regional Office Cordillera and communist rebels occurred in Mountain Province on Sunday.

On March 31, 2019, the Leonardo Pacsi Command (LPC) – New People’s Army Mountain Province said in a statement that one of their guerrilla units harassed the RMFB who were conducting a pursuit operation against the rebels.

The incident happened around 1:00 pm of the said date at Mt. Makilakilat in the adjacent northern barangays of the municipality of Tadian.

Two days prior to this, the same rebel unit attacked the RMFB in Mt. Gunggung-o of Bagnen, Bauko town. The fire fight, according to LPC spokesperson Magno Udyaw, lasted for 15 minutes where two RPSB elements were wounded. One of the two policemen died later at the Luis Hora Memorial Hospital at Abatan, Bauko.

Udyaw said the latest offensive is proof of their readiness to quell the pursuit operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in their bid to save their faces and recoup from their losses in the previous encounter where the government forces suffered casualties.

He added that the tactical offensive is in response to the directive of the national operations command of the NPA as part of the 50th anniversary celebration.

The rebels accused the police, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in enforcing total log ban policy and crackdown on small-scale miners while protecting plunderous large-scale mines, logging and energy businesses.

They also claimed that government troops also committed numerous cases of human rights violations such as harassments, indiscriminate pointing and firing of rifles, and confiscation of lumber intended for housing and community use.

Udyaw added that corruption is also rampant as the DENR and police officials sell or take for personal use whatever resources they sequester from the locals.

The rebel spokes claimed of their continued growth despite the intensified government offensives, citing that a company of red fighters and red commanders, including forces from LPC, finished the Basic Politico-Military Course conducted by NPA-Ilocos Cordillera.

He said the activity was successful despite continuous military combat and intelligence operations because of the assistance of the masses and their allies.

According to him, revolutionary mass organizations continue to strengthen their ranks with different socio-political and economic struggles that includes the campaigns to increase agricultural productivity, and the relief and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by calamities.

Cordillera People’s Democratic Front (CDPF) spokesperson Simon “Ka Filiw” Naogsan stated that the claims of the AFP/PNP that they launched the operations to simply flush out the NPA in Mountain Province is preposterous.

“In its frantic scramble to claim that they are having the upper hand in their counter-revolutionary campaign, PNP/AFP mouthpieces and spin masters resort to crying in the media and blabbering gibberish in social media to cover up their losses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bauko Municipal Government, through its municipal tourism officer Arsenia Addon, advised the people especially the tourists to refrain going to the mountainous parts of the municipality for their safety following the recent skirmishes between the police and communist rebels.

Addon added that all booked tourism activities are cancelled until further notice.

“We appreciate your understanding for the inconvenience. Thank you very much,” she stated. # nordis.net