Tuba mayor receives death threat

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

BAGUIO CITY — A few days before the local electoral campaign starts, the mayor of Tuba in Benguet province received a death threat.

On the morning of Mar 19, Mayor Ignacio R. Rivera seek police assistance regarding two text message he received.

“mayor Ignacio? Hindi lahat ng oras at panahon ay sayo?? Huag kang magkumpyansa na ikaw parin mananalo isa lang ang buhay mu mayor machempuhan Karin? ito ang tandaan mu mayor maraming paraan para mawala ang taong katulad mu mayor ignacio..?? (mayor ignacio? not all time and season are yours?? Don’t be confident that you will still win you only have one life will be able to get a chance? remember that there are many ways for people like you to disappear mayor ignacio),” said the first message.

The second message from the same number read: “Pera lang ang katapat ng buhay mo, Mr Ignacio (Your life has a price, Mr Ignacio).”

In an interview with Nordis, Police Chief Insp. James Acod of Tuba PNP said initial investigation showed the threats to the mayor is not politically motivated.

“There is no history of violent political rivalries in the town and even in Benguet province as a whole,” he said.

Ignacio is running for reelection under Lakas-CMD against incumbent vice mayor Clarita Sal-ongan, the official candidate of PDP-Laban.

The municipal police said that despite the incident they could not provide police escort at the moment.

He explained that there is process that has to be accomplished in line with Comelec rules before detailing police escort to the mayor. But added that they are now currently going through the requirements.

As a precaution, Acod said that they are stepping up "police visibility in the areas where the mayor is." The police and the office of the mayor will also observe tight coordination for the work, travel and appearance schedules.