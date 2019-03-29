Court finds Baguio City illegally occupying portion of Asin resort

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A Benguet court found the City of Baguio and a private contractor guilty of illegally occupying a portion of the Sinot Hotspring Resort in Nangalisan, Tuba.

Acting Presiding Judge Modesto D. Bahul, Jr. of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Tuba-Sablan ruled in favor of couple Roger and Karen Sinot against the city represented by Mayor Mauricio Domogan; the Public Order and Safety Division of the city represented by Policarpio Cambod and private contractor, Juris Awal.

The ruling dated Mar 21 said: “…the defendants’ failure to file an answer constitutes an admission of their illegal occupation through strategy and stealth, without the consent of the plaintiffs.”

Baguio City and Awal failed to submit their answers on the prescribed date forcing the court to render judgement based on the facts contained in the complaint of the Sinot couple.

Judge Bahul instructed the city mayor, Cambod, Awal and individuals acting on their orders to “remove their improvements at their cost, to vacate and peacefully surrender” the area owned by the Sinot.

They were likewise ordered to “desist from disturbing” the Sinot couple’s control of the property and pay the P20,000 attorney’s fee. # nordis.net