AS THE BAMBOOS SWAY | Three poems

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

Kung ang Sanggol ay Dalita

Kung ang sanggol ay isinilang sa isang dampa

At babansaging Hari ng sangkatauhan,

Aakuin at tatangapin mo ba siya?

Kung ang isang tala ay sisinag sa silangan

Tungo sa dampang pinagsilangan

Susundin mo ba ang liwanag tungo sa kaharian

Ng mga maralita, ng mga dukha,

Ng mga nangangailangan?

Maglalakbay ka ba na may dalang pasalubong

At luluhod sa may duyan ng sanggol

Na nababalot lamang ng gulagulanit

Na malabasahang pangtalukbong?

Makikipaggitgitan ka ba sa halobilo

Ng mga marurusing, ng mga gusgusin,

Ng mga hapis sa mga gutom,

Sa mga kapuspalad, sa mga walang

Pag-asa sa kanilang mga hinaing

Gayung ang sanggol ay iniluwal

Upang ipamudmud ang pagmamahal

At pagsisilbi sa buong sangkatauhan.

Upang tuligsain ang pagkaganid,

Pagsasamantala sa kapwa, pagkamal

Ng kapangyarihan at kayamanan

Sa pamamagitan ng pagyurak sa karapatan

Ng mga marurusing, ng mga gusgusin,

Ng mga hapis sa mga gutom,

Sa mga kapuspalad, sa mga walang

Pag-asa sa kanilang mga hinaing.

At dahil rito’y ang sanggol

Na iniluwal sa dampa

ay lalatayan ng mga hagupit

at kokoranahan ng tinik

bago siya ipako sa krus.

Tutulungan mo ba siyang

Magbuhat ng krus

At sa ipinamudmud niyang

Aral na pagsilbihan ang sangkatauhan,

Nakahanda ka bang maipako

Rin para sa sanglibutan?

Huwag mo na akong sagutin, Kaibigan.

Gawin mo na lamang ang nararapat

Ayun sa iyong budhing nararamdaman.

The Fragrance of the Forest

The fragrance of the Forest,

Its scent hides a secret,

Within its bosom it harbors

The defenders not only of the forest

But those who depend on the fragrance,

The scent of the forest

From those who wreck the fragrance,

The scent, the entire forest

To satisfy their unsatiable greed

Without mercy to those

Who depend on the fragrance

And scent of the forest.

Thus, sprout from the forest

Its defenders to annihilate

Those with greed

So that who depend on the forest

Will forever savor the fragrance,

The scent, the entire forest

Which harbors its secret.

The Final Poem

Does it matter that you squeeze

from your brain the profound word

that would rhyme with the last word

in the initial line of your poem?

Do you even squeeze

Or do the words just flow

To paint with words the emotions

You like to convey, to drive home?

Do the words just drive along,

Stitched together like in a parade

Sometimes in dissonance

Often in consonance with the norms?

No matter. Words are just words

That could arouse anger

Or whatever moods

For action is the final poem.