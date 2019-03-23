AS THE BAMBOOS SWAY | Three poems
By RUDY D. LIPORADA
www.nordis.net
Kung ang Sanggol ay Dalita
Kung ang sanggol ay isinilang sa isang dampa
At babansaging Hari ng sangkatauhan,
Aakuin at tatangapin mo ba siya?
Kung ang isang tala ay sisinag sa silangan
Tungo sa dampang pinagsilangan
Susundin mo ba ang liwanag tungo sa kaharian
Ng mga maralita, ng mga dukha,
Ng mga nangangailangan?
Maglalakbay ka ba na may dalang pasalubong
At luluhod sa may duyan ng sanggol
Na nababalot lamang ng gulagulanit
Na malabasahang pangtalukbong?
Makikipaggitgitan ka ba sa halobilo
Ng mga marurusing, ng mga gusgusin,
Ng mga hapis sa mga gutom,
Sa mga kapuspalad, sa mga walang
Pag-asa sa kanilang mga hinaing
Gayung ang sanggol ay iniluwal
Upang ipamudmud ang pagmamahal
At pagsisilbi sa buong sangkatauhan.
Upang tuligsain ang pagkaganid,
Pagsasamantala sa kapwa, pagkamal
Ng kapangyarihan at kayamanan
Sa pamamagitan ng pagyurak sa karapatan
Ng mga marurusing, ng mga gusgusin,
Ng mga hapis sa mga gutom,
Sa mga kapuspalad, sa mga walang
Pag-asa sa kanilang mga hinaing.
At dahil rito’y ang sanggol
Na iniluwal sa dampa
ay lalatayan ng mga hagupit
at kokoranahan ng tinik
bago siya ipako sa krus.
Tutulungan mo ba siyang
Magbuhat ng krus
At sa ipinamudmud niyang
Aral na pagsilbihan ang sangkatauhan,
Nakahanda ka bang maipako
Rin para sa sanglibutan?
Huwag mo na akong sagutin, Kaibigan.
Gawin mo na lamang ang nararapat
Ayun sa iyong budhing nararamdaman.
The Fragrance of the Forest
The fragrance of the Forest,
Its scent hides a secret,
Within its bosom it harbors
The defenders not only of the forest
But those who depend on the fragrance,
The scent of the forest
From those who wreck the fragrance,
The scent, the entire forest
To satisfy their unsatiable greed
Without mercy to those
Who depend on the fragrance
And scent of the forest.
Thus, sprout from the forest
Its defenders to annihilate
Those with greed
So that who depend on the forest
Will forever savor the fragrance,
The scent, the entire forest
Which harbors its secret.
The Final Poem
Does it matter that you squeeze
from your brain the profound word
that would rhyme with the last word
in the initial line of your poem?
Do you even squeeze
Or do the words just flow
To paint with words the emotions
You like to convey, to drive home?
Do the words just drive along,
Stitched together like in a parade
Sometimes in dissonance
Often in consonance with the norms?
No matter. Words are just words
That could arouse anger
Or whatever moods
For action is the final poem. # nordis.net
