Tan is richest city mayor in Northern Luzon

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — They are all millionaires, but the mayor of Santiago City in Isabela province is the richest among the 15 city mayors in Northern Luzon based on Statement of Assets and Liabilities filed in 2018.

According to his declared assets and liabilities as of December 2017, Joseph Tan has a net worth of more than P240 million pesos. His total assets composed of residential lands, business investments and savings amounting to P652.73 million.

As an engineer and contractor, the mayor’s construction equipment alone is valued at P102.94 million. Tan’s business interests include four corporations, these are Bronstan Construction and Development, Brostan Power, Sky Mining and 21st Millenium Bros. Realty.

Belen Fernandez of Dagupan City follows with P62.77million net worth. Bulk of this is his land holdings mostly located in the city amounting to P71.47 million.

Meanwhile, her personal properties and shares of stocks in various corporations amounts to P47.34 million.

Baguio City’s Mauricio Domogan ranks third with P37.29 million in net worth. The amount is from real property valued at P9.02 million and personal properties amounting to P28.28 million.

Unlike the first two millionaire mayors, Domogan has no business interest in his SALN. He is serving his final term as mayor and gunning for the city’s lone congressional seat against Nicasio Aliping and incumbent representative Mark Go.

Next in the list are Arthur Celeste of Alaminos in Pangasinan and Bernard Faustino Dy of Cauayan, Isabela with net worth of P35.25 million and P26.97 million respectively.

Large part of Celeste’s assets are real property amounting to P27.10 million. His main businesses are livestock and fishery. Dy on the other hand has a diverse business interest ranging from education, hotel and piggery. The bulk of his assets are real property worth P177.72 million.

At the bottom of the list is Batac’s Albert Chua. His declared assets are composed of jewelries, vehicles and savings amounting to P1.66 million, his net worth.

Below are the net worth of other city chief executives in the region: