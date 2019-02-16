Imee fails to declare son, cousin in SALN

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The incumbent governor of Ilocos Norte, who is now running for senator, failed to declare in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) two close relatives serving in the government.

Governor Ma. Imelda “Imee” Marcos, did not include her son, Matthew Manotoc and first cousin, Mariano Marcos II in the list of family members who are holding public offices in her SALN filed in April 2018.

Her mother, Second District Representative Imelda Marcos, cousin Vice Governor Angelo Barba and cousin-in-law Navotas Representative Tobias Tiangco are the only ones stated in the document.

Manotoc is eyeing the gubernatorial seat in the province against incumbent First District Representative Rodrigo Fariñas. Mariano, his running mate, died on Friday, Feb15 from cardiac arrest.

According to the same document, Imee’s net worth is pegged at P24.49 million, an increase of P1.3 million from her prior declared net worth. She has a total assets of P35.39 million, the bulk of which are real properties composed mainly of commercial and residential lands in Paoay and Laoag City respectively.

Her landholdings are valued at P23.19 million that includes an P18 million land improvement (house construction) in Laoag City. While the total value of her personal properties is P12.30 million.

The governor’s business interests include her membership in the Marcos Presidential Center Inc. and Creative Media and Film Society of the Philippines, Inc. She is also a stockholder with IPROD, Inc. and The Imelda R. Marcos Collection, Inc.

Her only liabilities are loans from her sister, Irene Marcos Araneta and a certain Ramon Cardenas worth P1 million and P10 million respectively.

A recent article published by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism puts Imee as the second biggest spender for pre-campaign ads. The report noted that her total adspend from Jan 2018-Jan 2019 amounts to P413.16 million. The figure is 1687% more than her declared net worth

SALN is required by law, under Article XI Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution and Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. The document contains the declared assets, liabilities, and business and financial interests of those holding public office, including their spouse and unmarried children under 18 years old who are living with them.

Section 8.B of RA 6713 obliges persons in public office to “identify and disclose, to the best of [their] knowledge and information” relatives in the government as prescribed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The CSC requires the concerned individuals to declare relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity, 30 days after assuming office and “on or before April 30 of every year thereafter” as stated in Rule VII Section 2 of the implementing rules of the law. # nordis.net/Photo from Imee Marcos’ Facebook Page