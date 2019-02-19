Hugpong endorses Singson father and son

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — It is now official, Hugpong ng Pagbabago supports the candidacy of the Singsons against the Zaragozas this coming midterm elections.

No less than Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed that her party is backing the reelection bid of Ilocos Sur governor Ryan Luis Singson and his father, former governor and incumbent councilor Luis Chavit Singson in his mayoral run in Narvacan during the party’s Feb 18 campaign caravan in Vigan City.

“Bago po ang lahat, marami pong nalilito kung sino ang kandidato, ang kaibigan, ang kaalyado, ang partner ng Hugpong ng Pagbabago dito sa Ilocos Sur sa pagkagovernor (Before anything else, many are confused on who is the candidate, the friend, the ally, the partner of Hugpong ng Pagbabago here in Ilocos Sur for governor),” said Duterte-Carpio.

After pausing for a while, she called the younger Singson and raised his hand, saying: “Eto po ang totoong kaalyado ng HnP, ito ang aming kaibigan dito sa Ilocos Sur si governor Ryan Singson (Here is the genuine ally of HnP, this is our friend here in Ilocos Sur, governor Ryan Singson).”

Chavit and Ryan are running under the local party Bileg ti Ilocano (Bileg) founded by the father and currently led by the younger Singson. Hugpong and Bileg sealed an alliance on Sep 28 last year in Vigan City. The signing of the agreement coincided with Duterte-Carpio’s meeting with local chief executives from Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.

Narvacan mayor Zuriel Zaragoza is challenging Ryan for the gubernatorial seat while his father, Edgardo, is eyeing to retain their families hold on the mayoral. They are running under the administration party PDP-Laban.

Duterte-Carpio also raised the hand of Zuriel during the pre-campaign activity of Hugpong in Abra in November 2018, raising the questions and creating confusion on who is the official bet of Hugpong in Ilocos Sur.

In a press briefing after the event, thanked Duterte-Carpio for the endorsement. He said the presidential daughter’s pronouncement cleared any public misgivings on who is the official candidate supported by Hugpong in the province.

The governor declared that Bileg will extend all possible assistance to the senatorial candidates under Hugpong.

“No mapan to ti oras nga agkampania ti lokal, siguraduek apo nga ikampaniami dagiti senators a suportaranmi (When the time comes for the local campaign, I will make sure that we will campaign the senators we are going to support),” Ryan added.

He explained that since there are only 12 places for senators, they will drop the one from the Hugpong slate who did not support Bileg. The governor however did not name the senatorial aspirant.

Governor Singson told the media the line-up will help the president push his plans in the senate.

“Ammoyo nagadu ti kayat nga aramiden ni president ngem no adda man dagidiay saan a sumuporta kanyana narigat apo nga ipasa dagitoy kayatna a maaramid. Isunga no adadu ti kakadwana naparpardas a magna dagitoy napipintas a proyekto ken programana (The president has a lot things in mind and when there are those who don’t support him, it will be harder to implement. That is why if he has more allies, it will be easier for his programs and projects to pass),” he said.

An estimated 10,000 individuals across the province attended the campaign rally.