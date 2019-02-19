Farmer leader shot dead in Pangasinan

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY (updated 11:38 pm) — Another leader of a farmer’s organization opposing land-grabbing was gunned down February 18 in Bayambang town in Pangasinan.

Two unidentified gunmen killed Roberto “Bobby” Mejia, 49, leader of Ulopan na Umbaley ed (Peoples Association in) Camp Gregg Military Reservation at around 11:10 PM in Barangay Sangcagulis according to the police. He is the 182nd peasant killed under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

The investigators said the victim was traveling with Miguelito Mejia on board a tricycle along the MH Del Pilar – Sangcagulis road when the assailants, who came from behind, fired at them.

Bobby sustained four gunshot wounds in different parts of the body while Miguelito was left unhurt. He was brought to Bayambang District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Human rights group Karapatan recorded 216 extrajudicial killings as of Dec 2018, majority of the victims are farmers and land rights advocates.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Pangasinan spokesperson Eco Dangla condemned the killing, saying the attack is an effort to frighten farmers who are fighting for their right to till.

He said Bobby was one of the leaders who actively participated in the 6-hectare bungkalan in Sangcagulis village, which is part of the area being claimed by Willy Tan, owner of Hausland Realty.

Bungkalan is a nation-wide campaign for organized occupation and cultivation of lands to assert farmer’s right to own and till the land.

Dangla stressed that intensified attacks against progressives and activists are the result of the Duterte administration’s red-tagging of critics and “all-out war” policy against the revolutionary organization.

Ulopan is a local affiliate of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, a nationwide farmers and agrarian advocates’ organization red-tagged by the government.

The 289-hectare military reservation is the subject of land struggle for decades between a number of realtors and landlords including the Cojuangcos on one side and the original land occupants and settlers tilling the land on the other. # nordis.net