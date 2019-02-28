PH red-tags organizations in UN submission

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The country’s human rights situation has again hit a new low according to human rights groups after the Duterte administration raised its red-tagging spree in the

international level.

Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) sees the inclusion of organizations and institutions in the submission in the United Nations about the alleged atrocities of the revolutionary organization as an “attempts to discredit their human rights work and cover the intensified attacks against the people.”

“If the government can easily do this to nationally recognized organizations and accredited under the government’s Security and Exchange Commission, imagine what this government can do and actually doing to established and budding people’s organizations in the grassroots level,” said Mary Ann Gabayan, IHRA secretary general.

She said that military and police in the region have been tagging people’s organizations, their leaders and members as supporters and members of the CPP-NPA, using the label to threaten community folks and force them to “surrender.”

National human rights alliance Karapatan called the government step as a “black propaganda junket” and “move to deodorize its notorious human rights record and to evade accountability for its crimes and tyrannical acts.”

Cristina Palabay, secretary general of Karapatan chided the government for repeatedly rejecting demands of human rights institutions and even by UN offices for an independent probe on the rights situation in the country.

The Karapatan leader added that “efforts to falsely accuse groups and journalists raising these issues will not erase the atrocious crimes already committed and are continuously being

committed by State security forces”.

She underscored that “terrorist-labelling and red-tagging” lead to arrest, incarceration, torture and murder of human rights activists.

Palabay criticized the “audacity of the Philippine government in shamelessly claiming efforts of civil society and human rights organizations, passing it off as their sincere effort to advance and protect human rights, while altogether dismissing the deteriorating rights situation and outrightly denying recognition of the victims.

The National Security Council transmitted on Feb 21 an official complaint to the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva. The document outlines alleged atrocities of the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines against indigenous people in Mindanao.

“We humbly submit the official complaints of the different tribal communities represented by the Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Council for Peace and Development relative to the ongoing persecution of peace-loving IPs by the CPP-NPA-NDF and their front organizations like Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, Mindanao Interfaith Service Foundation, Incorporated, IBON Foundation and KARAPATAN,” said the transmittal letter addressed to the UN High

Commissioner on Human Rights.

The letter signed by National Security Council Deputy Director General Vicente Agdamag also took a shot at UN Rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, claiming that she “never lifted a finger to intervene in these communist terrorist groups’ (CTGs) violations.” And further accusing her of being biased against government forces.

Tauli-Corpuz was among the 600 plus individuals accused by the Department of Justice of being a leader of the CPP-NPA included in the petition to declare the groups as terrorist organization in Feb 2018. The court ruled that majority of the individuals named in the petition were without clear basis and are non-parties to the petition. # nordis.net