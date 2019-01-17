STATEMENTS | On the recent PNP statement about UP and PUP student immersion with the NPA

By KABATAAN PARTYLIST

Kabataan Partylist condemns the recent statement of the Philippine National Police (PNP) which accuses students from the University of the Philippines (UP) and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) of immersing and joining the armed group New Peoples’ Army (NPA).

“The crackdown on the masses continues today. After recently attacking our teachers from ACT Partylist, the government this time extends their black propaganda against the progressive students of UP and PUP of whom have been active in calling out anti-people policies this government has set” said Kabataan Partylist representative Sarah Elago on the situation at hand. “The true issue here is the algorithm the government has been following when socio-economic and political crises emerge- instead of finding solutions to face these issues, they further their attacks to the masses that have been active in challenging the state to do something about these anti-people policies they themselves have created.”

Knowing that the mass movement is growing stronger by the day, the PNP has resorted to red-tagging students of UP and PUP in an attempt to contrast the mass movement. Students from UP and PUP have continued to oppose the anti-people campaigns this government has pursued. From the thousands of deaths due to state-sponsored violence to the millions of those suffering from heavy taxation and the rise of prices for basic goods and services under the bogus economic policies pursued by this administration, the progressive and patriotic youth of UP and PUP have been the true front liners of the youth movement for a better society.

“The youth today have been more open in immersing with the masses. They were there in the numerous workers’ strikes and pickets in solidarity with the working class. They welcomed the stories and brought the calls of the Lumad students who have suffered against the militarization of their schools and communities done by the military. They even entered the homes of the urban poor to find out how much they suffer against the anti-people policies of this government” added Elago.

Kabataan Partylist, the sole representative of the youth in congress, resists all forms of crackdown against the youth. As the “Pag-Asa ng Bayan” it is the duty of the youth to ensure a braver and bolder society where our democratic spaces are enjoyed by all. The state has done nothing but attack our schools. Let us call for our schools to be zones of peace and academic freedom. Let us call for our youth to fulfill our destiny as the “Pag-Asa ng Bayan”!

Hands off our schools! Hands off our youth!