PNP profiling of ACT members continues

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A week after the Department of Education assured the protection of personal information of Alliance of Concerned Teachers members in accordance with the Data Privacy Act, incidents of policemen asking for records and whereabouts of ACT members continue to surface, now with specific individuals being targeted.

According to ACT Union Region 1 Secretary General Florante Lachica, as of January 16, they have received four reports of “person-specific profiling” in Pangasinan.

“One was shown a letter memo, two were visited by policemen in their school and another member reported that police went to their village looking for him. In all instances, the officers were in civilian clothes and were asking for personal information of the educators,” he said.

Lachica condemned the “intensified surveillance and harassment” experienced by their members, in the region and across the country.

“For a long time, teachers have suffered from being overworked and underpaid, and when we fight for proper recognition of our rights and social contributions, the state government answers with threats and intimidation,” the ACT leader said.

On January 14, plainclothes policeman went to Daniel Maramba National High Schoo in Santa Barbara town and asked for information and the personal employment record of teacher Marjohn Sante, president of ACT Pangasinan 1 chapter.

The school head, however, refused to give any document telling the officer that permission from higher Department of Education office is needed before releasing any personal information of teachers.

The following day, two policemen went looking for Sante in the school and asked him about his personal information. Instead of answering, he inquired for the purpose of the visit and what for are the information the officers are asking. But the PNP personnel failed to provide a definite answer on the teacher’s query.

Besides Sante, the PNP also visited ACT members Josephine Bernardo of Binmaley North Elementary School and Henry de Guzman of Natividad Central School. The police carried with him what seemed to be a biodata form, which they referred to as he solicited information regarding the teacher’s height, weight, educational background, and history of residence, among others.

ACT also acquired a copy of a PNP memorandum dated January 10, 2018 requiring strict compliance from the provincial director signed by a PSupt. Jackie Candelario. The document commands for “conduct DISCREET Partial Background Investigation” on another member of ACT Pangasinan.

The recipient was to gather information on the teacher’s “morality, integrity, loyalty, discretion, character, reputation, family background and possible involvement/membership to any group or organization.” Said information is to be submitted to the Provincial Intelligence Bureau of PNP Pangasinan not later than noon of January 12.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro filed House Resolution 2413 urging the House of Representatives to investigate and condemn the intelligence monitoring of ACT by the PNP.

“The tokhang-style intelligence profiling by the PNP has caused great concern and psychological distress for the safety and security of ACT members and leaders. Castro said.

She added that ACT members are fearing further harassment, intimidation, filing of trumped up cases and death threats as a result of the profiling being conducted by the police.

According to the resolution, initial survey of ACT as of January 12, the organization already received 11 verified incidents of harassment and profiling from different regions. # nordis.net