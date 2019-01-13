NPA to strengthen resistance against government attacks – Sison

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippine (NDFP) said on Friday, January 11 that New People’s Army will intensify its armed resistance against the continuing attacks.

“Duterte is continuing all kinds of attacks: bullets, bombs and artillery fire against the guerrilla fronts, red-tagging and extrajudicial killings, the so-called legal offensive of false charges of terrorism and common crimes, the psywar offensive of fake surrenders and fake encounters and the foul-mouthed rants against the revolutionary movement,” Jose Maria Sison. said. in a statement posted in Facebook and the NDFP website.

He also underscored that “peace negotiations have not been resumed and have not progressed.”

“In the meantime, the NPA has no choice but to intensify the armed struggle even as the NDFP keeps the door open to peace negotiations,” Sison said.

The founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines also pointed the “markedly increasing offensives” of the NPA and its preparedness to launch more attacks nationwide.

Open to talk

Early this month, Sison said welcomed the president’s pronouncement that his administration remains open to negotiate with the communist despite the hostile words both parties have thrown to each other and continuing clashes.

“It is the consistent policy of the NDFP to be open to peace negotiations with the Duterte regime despite the determination of the NDFP to seek the ouster of this regime,” he clarified.

However, he chided the president for dictating terms for the resumption of the negotiations.

President Duterte expressed his inclination to continue the talks without Sison, NDFP negotiating panel chair Fidel Agcaoili and NDFP senior adviser Luis Jalandoni.

The exiled CPP founder also explained that pursuing the peace negotiations to come up with an agreement on social, economic and political reforms require less time and cost than military operations to destroy the revolutionary movement.

Intensified offensives

According to CPP’s publication Ang Bayan, NPA rebels were able to capture 59 high powered rifles in December alone. This number includes the 30 HPRs carted by the Lejo Cawilan Command-NPA Kalinga on Dec. 23 in the raid of a CAFGU detachment in Western Uma, Lubuagan town. One army trooper was killed and three CAFGU members were wounded in the attack.

Besides the most recent attack, guerilla units of the Chadli Molintas Command-NPA Ilocos Cordillera made a number of attacks against government troops last year.

In August, rebels operating in Ilocos Sur under the Alfredo Cezar, Jr. Command attacked the headquarters of the 81st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in Barangay Bugbuga, Sta. Cruz. The rebels claimed the attack resulted in the death of a military official and the wounding of a certain Pfc. Alvez.

The 81st IB also suffered heavy casualties after guerillas of the Antonio Licawen Front ambushed them on July 14 and 15 in Tamboan, Besao, Mountain Province. The rebels confiscated a K3 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), two R4 rifles, an M203 grenade launcher and a handheld Harris radio from the government soldiers.

A month prior to this, the Leonardo Pacsi Command operating in Mountain Province ambushed the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 and the Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Aguid, Sagada. The firefight left one dead and eight wounded on the government side. # nordis.net