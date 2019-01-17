Joining armed struggle is an individual decision says youth group

BAGUIO CITY — Reacting on the recent Philippine National Police pronouncement that students and youth are being “forced” to join the New People’s Army, a progressive youth group said that individuals joining the armed revolution make their own choices.

“Talaga namang may mga NPA na nag-aral, karamihan pa nga’y nagsipagtapos sa mga dekalibreng paaralan at unibersidad. Karapatan nila ito at indibidwal na desisyon nila (It is true that there are NPA who studied and many even finished their education from top schools and universities. This is their right and decision.),” the group said in its Facebook page.

In an earlier statement, the group also that PNP Chief Albayalde’s pronouncement that progressive organizations force their members to join the NPA are “pawing kasinungalingan (all lies).”

The group pointed that unlike the government who are forcing students to take the Reserved Officer Training Corps, progressive organizations recognize the capacity of their members to decide based on the actual needs and what they can contribute to society.

“Ang mali ay ang malisyosong pag-uugnay ng gobyernong ito, sa ngalan ng anti-komunistang hysteria, sa mga unibersidad at mga ligal na organisasyon sa CPP-NPA (What is wrong is this government maliciously linking universities and legal organizations to the CPP-NPA in the name of anti-communist hysteria.),” underscored Anakbayan. # nordis.net