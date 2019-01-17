First gun ban violator in CAR caught in Abra

By ACE ALEGRE

BANGUED, Abra — Under the Comelec declared gun ban that begun on the 13th of January, the first violator caught in the Cordillera region was in Abra.

Policemen caught Mark John Bumatnong Biccay tucking a loaded caliber .38 revolver in his waist as he passed by a Comelec checkpoint at Tangadan, San Quintin, Abra, Monday afternoon.

Unable to show any government sanction for the weapon he was carrying, Biccay was taken to the San Quintin police station for further questioning and to face criminal charges for illegally bringing a gun.

In compliance to the Comelec order Abra policemen were placed on red alert on midnight Sunday as the election season officially started.

Abra was not identified this time as among the “areas of concern” or a “hot spot” in the upcoming May midterm polls despite its long history of poll-related violence.

Situation though has significantly improved (in the province), vowed Abra governor Jocelyn Bernos, comparable to past years when political rivalries had always turned bloody. # nordis.net