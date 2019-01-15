Duterte’s “rape comes with the territory” remark condemned

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Women’s group in the Cordillera condemned President Rodrigo Duterte for his recent remarks on rape.

“We have heard so much of from his bad mouth, this is unacceptable and unforgivable,” said Sonia Bullong, head of Innabuyog migrant’s desk.

Innabuyog is the regional chapter of Gabriela in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

She was reacting to part of the president’s speech on January 9 in Masbate where he said that “rape comes with the territory” and “part of the culture” when one chooses to work overseas. Duterte was in the province for the Department of Trade and Industry’s launching of “Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay.”

The migrant womens’ leader also expressed outrage over Duterte’s “insensitive, insensible and irresponsible comment” for calling families with mothers working overseas as dysfunctional.

“The statement is an insult to migrant women overseas workers who are suffering now, both from the dangers of working abroad and the tormenting social impact of migration,” she added.

Bullong stressed that such statement from the country’s top leader makes women more vulnerable to abuse and violence, and should not be tolerated.

“This is too much. Rape is not a joke nor an acceptable spice for any speech or forum,” she said.

She also underscored that “people who continue to defend and laugh at the president’s misogynistic pronouncements are part of the problem.”

Innabuyog chairperson Virgie Dammay said the recent pronouncement “shows that Duterte is not concerned at all for the suffering OFWs.”

She reminded government that remittances from overseas workers have kept the national economy afloat many times.

“The president should instead focus on providing the needed support system for OFW families and end the country’s labor-export policy by generating more jobs,” she said. # Sherwin De Vera