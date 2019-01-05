Driver killed in Marcos Highway truck mishap

By ACE ALEGRE

TUBA, Benguet — A driver of a lowland-bound highland vegetable-loaded truck died after his vehicle was hit from the rear by a wayward truck also loaded with vegetables which lost its brakes 10:15PM Thursday along the Marcos Highway in Caucalan, Taloy Sur, here.

Police said the vegetable-loaded Isuzu truck with license plate number CSE661 driven by Simon Lonogan Pecdasen was hit from the rear by another Isuzu truck with license plate number AFA7875 which lost its brakes downhill.

Pecdasen was rescued from his rammed truck that fell on its side from the impact and rushed to the Baguio General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the wayward truck— Renato Solomon Cristobal, 42, from Kalayaan, Angeles, Pampanga — with passengers: Rodolfo Cruz Cristobal, 65, from Binmaley, Pangasinan; Rommel Dacalcap Manzano, 42, from Inabaan Norte, Rosario, La Union; Ronnie Mangano Bautista, 36, also from Inabaan Norte, Rosario, La Union; and Benny Jose Faustino, 45, from San Juan Rosario, La Union, were also brought to Baguio General Hospital for their injuries.

Marcos highway had becomes extremely busy all throughout the day for months now because of the build up of traffic up to and down from Baguio City created by the closure of a primary route for small vehicles, the Kennon road, by the Department of Public Works.

Although open only for commuting residents living along Kennon road, the historic arterial road system has been shut down to all vehicular traffic to and from the lowlands, since July last year for the ongoing rehabilitation of a bridge system at Camp 4, Tuba.

The continued closure however has been widely criticized even by town and provincial officials here for alleged insensitivity of the public works department for the slow and long delayed repair of the bridge and road, a very popular scenic and challenging route to Baguio City.# nordis.net