DESPICABLE! | Women’s institution says Duterte’s recent rape narrative “from a sick mind”

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — A women’s education and research center in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) said President Rodrigo Duterte’s story of molesting their house help is not only “despicable” but can only come “from a sick mind.”

But Cynthia Dacanay, executive director of the Cordillera Women’s Education and Action Research Center (CWEARC), said they are “not surprised” by the president’s story.

“Since day one the president has never hid his hatred for women. Misogyny is something deeply ingrained in him,” she added.

Misogyny is defined as discrimination based on sex, specifically hatred and prejudice against women.

The CWEARC head also expressed concern on the social impact of the president’s vulgar and sexist statements, including rape jokes “especially among the younger generations.”

She believes such pronouncement coming from the president reinforces feudal views that “put women in such a lowly status.”

“This is something that must not be tolerated, more so coming from the highest official of the land. Women and men alike must condemn such declarations,” she said.

National women’s alliance Gabriela called Duterte’s confession “deeply disturbing,” underscoring the president has already made “countless statements bragging about flagrantly committing crimes against women” including “goading soldiers to rape women in Marawi.”

“The maniac in Malacañang has proven that he had no qualms violating the rights of women, people of lower stature and viewed them as his own personal toy,” the group said.

The recollection of his lewd acts towards their sleeping maid, in his teens, happened during an event in Kidapawan City on December 29.

Presidential spokes Salvador Panelo defended the president, saying it was a “made up” story, underscoring that such style has “endeared” Duterte to the public. # nordis.net