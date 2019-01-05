Cordillera communities celebrate 50th CPP anniversary with CPDF

By GINA DIZON

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE — Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army- Cordillera Peoples Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-CPDF)- Mountain Province was held with the local civilian communities from the sectors of youth, women and farmers in recognition of the five decades of organized service of the CPP-NPA-CPDF in the country particularly in Mountain Province.

On the theme, “Paregtaen ti tignay masa, rambakan dagiti balligi ti PKP iti 50th anniversaryo, pairtengen ti gubat ti umili”, the CPDF and the Leonardo Pacsi Command-Mountain Province forwarded their statements recognizing the work of martyrs and comrades in the Party and the NPA, who gave their lives to the national democratic revolution.

CPDF Spokesperson Ka Filiw Naogsan “enjoined the people of Cordillera to be one with the Filipino people in celebrating the 50 years of relentless struggle and shining victory. Let us celebrate the victory of the CPP in leading the Filipino people on the road toward genuine freedom, lasting peace and justice, including us Igorots in our struggle for self-determination and democracy.”

The CPDF statement said, the “CPP is at the forefront guiding and implementing agrarian revolution to solve the multiple forms of feudal and semi-feudal exploitation of the peasant masses who comprise the majority of the Filipino people. Through collective action, the masses are able to fight the increasing number of destructive and rapacious companies attempting to conduct operations in the region which include mining, dams and geothermal energy projects. The people are fighting the continuing denial of the state to their access and use of the natural resources through oppressive laws such as PD 705 or the Revised Forestry Code, Mining Act of 1995, EPIRA, Renewable Energy Act and Small Scale Mining Act among others.”

Ka Filiw said “the Igorots are (now) more united to develop and increase their production. With the onslaught of super typhoon Ompong followed by Rosita, a vast area of agricultural land, infrastructures and properties are heavily damaged. The complete rehabilitation of these damages can only be attained through the collective action of the masses to fight for due services from the government.”

Ka Magno Udyao of the Leonardo Pacsi Command gave the highest respects to elders, chieftains, leaders and the masses who devoted their lives to the struggle for self-determination and democracy under the national democratic revolution.

Udyao said, “we salute the indomitable commitment, high spirit for the sacrifice and perseverance of the cadres and members of the Party, Red commanders and fighters, leaders and mass membership of all revolutionary organizations.”

The LPC recalled “the Party guided the laying and spreading of the people’s war in the Cordillera and the forming of the Red political power of the Igorot people. At the height of Martial Law during the US-Marcos dictatorship from 1971 to 1982, the guerrilla zone of Mountain Province was opened from Ifugao’s expansion, along with the expansion in Benguet, Abra, Kalinga and Apayao. The militant people’s struggle against the Chico Dam, the Cellophil Resources Corp. and the fascist US-Marcos regime heightened through the armed struggle in 1983 to 1985 that ended such anti-people projects. Battalions of people’s militia multiplied and strengthened the company forces of the NPA. In this struggle, the Party clearly imparted to the national minority of Cordillera that the revolutionary armed struggle is decisive against imperialist plunder of the ancestral domain’s wealth, state fascism and neglect.”

Udyao said “ever since the struggle of the people of Bontoc, Sadanga and Kalinga against the Chico Dam and that of the Tingguians against Cellophil, the Party and the NPA has worked with the Igorots to attain greater unity to defeat a common enemy. Through these struggles, the people realized the correctness of taking up arms against the greedy, and that only through the national democratic armed struggle can the Igorots truly defend their ancestral land and fight for their right to self-determination.

“In the following decades, exploitation, oppression and militarization has intensified in Cordillera under different puppet regimes, pushing the people to take part in the armed revolution. This year only, units of the NPA under the Chadli Molintas Command has launched tactical offensives that frustrate the delusion of the US-Duterte regime to wipe out the NPA by 2018,” Udyao said.

Ka Filiw stated "in this 50th year of our Party, let us strengthen our resolve in advancing the national democratic revolution towards victory and onward to socialist revolution".