Congressional race heats up in Ilocos Sur

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The race for the House of Representatives in the First Congressional District of Ilocos Sur heats up with allegations and denials flying from the opposing camps as the campaign period draws near.

In his interview with Bombo Radyo Vigan on Jan. 18, former Congressman Ronald Singson accused his midterm election rival, incumbent District Representative Deogracias Victor Savellano of sowing disunity within the local party Bileg and of having a hand in the killing of two suspected hired guns in Cabugao.

“Isu dayta ti maysa a rason a kayat ko agsubli ta kayat ko simpaen dayta panagkaykaysa ti mayors ken lider ditoy Ilocos Sur kangrunaan ditoy primero distrito ta daytoy madama nga administrasion ni Apo DV ket mabingaybingay ti grupo ti Bileg (I want to return so I could unite the mayors and other leaders here in Ilocos Sur especially in the first district because the present administration of Apo DV is dividing the Bileg group),” he said.

Bileg, an Ilokano word for power, is a local party established by political kingpin Luis Chavit Singson, Ronald’s father. It is currently headed by his brother Governor Ryan Singson. While Savellano, the governor’s father-in-law was one of the party’s founding member and official candidate for the Congressional race.

He cited the case of the Northern towns of Sinait and Cabugao, where he claimed the incumbent lawmaker is supporting the challenger of Bileg’s official candidate for the mayoral post.

“Daytoy incident daydi dua a napatay a gun for hire dita Cabugao ket awan ti sabali, nga ti panagkunak a, ket awan sabali a nagpanunot dayta no haan a ni Apo DV Savellano wenno ti pamiliana (I believe that there is no other mastermind in the killing of two hired guns in Cabugao but Apo DV Savellano or his family),” declared Singson.

Singson said his allegations stems from the notion that the suspects were targeting the mayor of Cabugao and the brother of the mayor of Sinait.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group killed two suspected hired guns in Cabugao on Jan. 8 after a brief running gun-battle. Recovered from them are pictures of Blayne Guzman, Sr, barangay councilor in Sinait and brother of the town mayor.

“Ket dayta ket dua kadagiti katatangkenan ken kalalaingan a supporter ti nomo ti biang, ni Apo Eddie Boy ken ni Blayne Guzman, nga kabsat ti mayor didiay. Sino ti mapilayan no maaramid daydiay? You just do the math (The two are my strongest and best supporters, Apo Eddie Boy and Blayne Guzman, the brother of the mayor. Who is at the losing end if the plan materialized?),” he said.

He urged his opponent to desist from making any move that can trigger the return of the “saka-saka” era in the province and stick with the issues and launch a clean campaign.

Saka-saka, an Ilokano word for bare-foot, is the term for the private armies of warring political parties in the province, who terrorize their employer’s opponents and the populace, during the 1970s.

In an interview, Savellano clarified and denied the allegations.

The lawmaker said, it was the BILEG in Cabugao that did not uphold the principle of “equity of the incumbent” that the party agreed to follow in fielding candidates for the midterm elections.

Equity of the incumbent, in the electoral race means giving preference to the siting official in getting official endorsement and campaign support.

“Ti inaramidda metten daydiay incumbent a mayor saan nga isu ti pinagtaraydan ni met tatangnan (They did not let the incumbent mayor run, his father instead filed for candidacy),” he explained.

Savellano further said his son, the incumbent vice mayor, was forced to run for the top post in the municipality after the party took a different candidate for vice mayor. Also removed from the party’s roster were three incumbent councilors.

The Savellanos have an existing feud with Cabugao Mayor Josh Cobangbang and his father, Edgardo Cobangbang, Jr. former town mayor and the official BILEG candidate, even before the election period started.

The dispute was publicized after the local government served an eviction notice to Savellano’s daughter, Nicole, who was managing the Cabugao Beach Resort. The Sangguniang Bayan, in a later resolution, also charged her for trespassing after she refused to vacate the facility to facilitate the bidding process for the new lease contract.

He said, his track record speaks for his integrity and campaign style in relation to hired guns being associated with him.

“In my years as politician, I have never been involved in such things,” he said.

Savellano added that he already consulted a lawyer for possible legal actions that can be taken against Singson for airing unsubstantiated and damaging claims against him.

He did, however, agree with his rival that they focus discussions on provincial issues and performance in office. # nordis.net