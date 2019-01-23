Baliw, Baguio artists call for social change

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — As the full moon gazes down this creative city on January 22, a group of Baguio artists and writers gathered around a campfire to jam as part of the opening of their exhibit they named Baliw.

The exhibit was organized by a local art collective, Sulong Likha and a writers’ group Pedantic Pedestrians.

Duday Maranan of Sulong Likha said that the exhibit’s name, Baliw is a wordplay on two meanings in Filipino and Ilokano. Baliw in Ilokano means change while it means crazy in Filipino. But she said the exhibit features emerging non-traditional art forms that looks into pressing political realities.

Duday said the art works hope to depict an overview of how far the Duterte administration has gone in delivering its promise of change.

“Has change really come? It is more like change from bad to worse,” she said.

“Today more than ever, especially under the present administration, arts should not just be for arts’ sake, it must be socially relevant,” she added.

Mutya Claver also of Sulong Likha said the exhibit hopes to bring artists together and be involved in social transformation.

“It is time to come together and stand together,” she said.

Mutya said that artists should get out of their comfort zones and use their skills to address social realities.

Iya, one of the artists whose works are on exhibit said that “art is a weapon” that can be used to address misinformation.

“Art can speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” she said.

Iya added that with the boom in the arts industry, many works today have been resigned to mere entertainment which should not be.

She underscored that artist should bring back social relevance to their work.

“There is more to art than entertainment, it has the freedom to express, it can exaggerate the ugly and the beautiful and by doing so it can help open minds,” she said.

Iya said that art can start a movement for social change.

Another artist who calls himself Goose contributed a multi-media, site-specific light projection art that tackles the issue of extrajudicial killings (EJK). He lamented that with the daily news reports and social media posts on EJK, people seemed to have become numb.

“More and more of us seemed to have become gotten used to hearing or seeing people getting killed that nobody seem to care anymore, maybe if presented in a different light some of us will wake up,” he said.

Levy Masuli of the Pedantic Pedestrians, a group of writers, said they tackled the issue on overbuilding in the city. “We created a futuristic scenario where the world was eaten up by nature as opposed to the present,” he said.

Levy said there were no botanists among them but they did a lot of research to come with their piece.

Mutya said the exhibit will run until the next full moon, which is around February 19. It is at Villa Romana, an inn along Ambuclao Road. Admission is free. # nordis.net