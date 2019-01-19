Baguio officials at odds over carnival at Children’s park

By ACE ALEGRE

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio officials are at odds over the Baguio City Council-officials’ approval of the operation of a carnival at the Children’s Playground in Burnham Park.

Besides it being against the law to open the park to “the commerce of man”, the previous operations of the carnival company has been rife with controversies that alleged safety breaches, environmental infractions and gambling mid last year; which made Linked-in Corporation shut down its operations.

The City Mayor vetoed the resolution of the Baguio City council endorsing the carnival operations of Belezar Ola insisting amusement rides in the city’s premier park as no longer feasible. Numerous complaints brought to the mayor on the unsafe rides and the alleged bad condition of the carnival facilities has prompted second thoughts on the set-up.

Besides the opposing recommendations raised by City Environment and Parks Management Officer Ruben A. Cervantes based on the City’s negative experience with the company from its previous operations here. CEPMO Cervantes pointed out the absence of a carnival rides layout, the size of makeshift barracks, location and the number of personnel to reside in makeshift tents, in their application to operate.

Cervantes also pointed out that January to June is the peak season for all legitimate concessionaires in the park, thus, the operation of the amusement rides will deprive them of the opportunity to maximize income to cover for rent during lean months.

“It is depriving children of the park,” argued Councilor and Architect Mylen Yaranon, the only “maverick” of the 14-member Baguio City council.

“They will be depriving the children of the park, it is too congested,” she said of the kiddie rides “if put together in such a small space it will damage the area again without any assurance of repairs.”

On the other hand, after unceremoniously exiting the Children’s Playground last year, Belezar Ola carnival rides sprung back to life here for the New Year as city councilors approved Ola’s operation before 2018 ended.

According to the vetoed resolution, Ola was given as early as January 7 until February 30 to set up carnival rides with its operations to start on February 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019; and Baguio’s take is a measly P500,000 for the five month operation.

Behind the Ola resolution were councilors Francisco Ortega VII, SK federation chairman Levy Lloyd Orcales, Elmer Datuin, Faustino Olowan, Arthur Allad-iw, association of barangay chairmen rep. Michael Lawana, Leandro Yangot and Benny Bomogao.

Supportive councilors have argued that it (carnival) will be an alternative to the pricy SM Skyranch amusement park. Another official even defended Ola saying it has brought joy to children while another believed the carnival operator follows set guidelines this time.

Also, reports show that Ola is not a member of the Philippine Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (PhilAAPA), the national association of the amusement parks and attractions industry affiliated with the global International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA)# nordis.net