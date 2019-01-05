Baguio journalists recognize Nordis editor

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Journalists in the City of Pines honored the editor-in-chief of Northern Dispatch (Nordis) Weekly as one of the 12 Most Outstanding Senior Citizens of Baguio City and the Province of Benguet in the field of journalism.

On December 29, the National Correspondents Club of Baguio (NCCB) in cooperation with other media institutions bestowed the Distinguished Gintong Tala Luminary Award to Kathleen Tagle Okubo.

She was recognized for her “leadership excellence” and “meritorious deeds anchored on her nobility of purpose” in her chosen profession. It also paid respect to her unselfish service that benefited the people “regardless of their origin, religious beliefs and stature in life.”

Also mentioned in the citation is the honoree’s distinct contribution to the “development thrust, growth and progress of the community within her jurisdiction” and for a “better, stronger, more peaceful and progressive” country.

NCCB and president former city councilor Narciso Padilla, who has been spearheading the 14-year old awards program, said the awardees were recognized for their individual “exemplary leadership, performance and achievement in their respective profession, vocation or career and for their outstanding participation in civic-social or environmental development activities for a better Baguio either as a club member-officer or as an individual volunteer.”

“I thank the organizers for this recognition and dedicate this to our continuing struggle for free press and truthful information,” said Okubo, now 65 year-old and among Cordillera’s veteran journalist.

She also emphasized that journalists should work towards giving more space for the issues and struggles of the common people and “strive hard to live up to being the fourth estate.”

“Fourth estate” refers to the concept that the media plays an important role in the social and political system. It is a thought that originated in Europe that sees the clergy, the nobility and the commoners as three separate estates. At present, the theory places the media together with the three branches of the government — the executive, legislative and judiciary.

Ink in the blood

Okubo was born in 1953 while Typhoon Kathy hammered Northern Luzon. The story of the rage and damage brought by the storm landed on the headline of the Baguio Midland Courier, the oldest existing community paper in the country.

Her uncle, Sinai (Yoshinai) C. Hamada, together with his siblings founded the paper and built the press in April 1947. Okubo’s father, Bernardo, was in charge of the printing operations.

“The responsibility with the newspaper were ingrained early to us, their children,” she said.

She literally grew up in the press, playing with her cousins who were housed at the paper’s office building.

“They (their elders) always reminded us not to bug them lest the paper will not be late or finished if we kept on interrupting them at work,” recalled Okubo.

When she was older, she started doing small errands for her father and uncles “because they tell me the paper will not be finish if we did not do our part.”

Her first published article on the family newspaper came out in 1964. It was about an activity in her school.

Press freedom fighter

She contributed news stories on the anti-dictatorial protests to other provincial papers in Luzon before they were closed down by the martial law under a pen name. In 1973, under the Marcos dictatorship, she was one of the hundreds arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned.

Okubo was released after a few months on the condition that she reports weekly at Camp Dangwa. She returned to be a part time cub reporter and went back to school.

For covering indigenous peoples’ issues and human rights abuses in the Cordillera, Okubo was suspected of working with the underground communist movement, and threatened by elements of the Cordillera People’s Liberation Army under president Corazon Aquino. For the same reason, the Ramos administration, arrested and incarcerated her twice.

She was among the founding members of the Cordillera News Agency and later the Cordillera News and Features (CNF). After CNF closed in 1989, she was for the establishment of Nordis, then a weekly news packet distributed to different media outfits.

In her years as journalist, she and some local journalists overcame two libel suits by a mining company and by a provincial paper publisher (not in the Cordillera). The first stemmed from an editorial in the Courier and the latter for a story on a case of violence against women.

Recognition and “closure”

Okubo described 2018 as a “challenging and fruitful year” for the Northern Dispatch.

Fruitful because “other members of the paper were also recognized by different bodies last year.”

Indigenous people’ organizations conferred two recognitions to Kimberlie N. Quitasol during the Gawad Agong for her reportage on indigenous women and their struggles. While an entry, written by Sherwin De Vera, ranked third for the Bright Leaf Journalism Awards Tobacco Story of the Year.

“Our paper was faithful to its objective of publishing stories on people’s issues and struggles. The staff and correspondents that I worked with overcame the attacks and delivered stories that mattered to the people,” she said.

But the greatest challenge is the board’s decision of Northern Media and Information Network, Inc., the publisher of Nordis Weekly, to discontinue printing the paper and focus on web-based publishing.

“We will continue with Nordis’ commitment to truthful, nationalist and pro-people reportage as we develop our online platforms, with the hope to resume the printed copy in the near future,” she said.

Other awardees

Other individuals recognized were Rev. Fr. Domingo “German” Ledesma, parish priest of the Loakan Proper, honored for spiritual and religious services; couple Drs. Edison and Purita Noble, for medical services, former Benguet Governor Nestor Fongwan and retired City Environment and Parks Management Officer Cordelia Lacsamana for government service; Dean James Malaya, founder-president of the Cordillera Career Development College (CCDC) for education; retired city tourism operations officer Benedicto Alhambra, tourism and special events.

Completing the list are national artist Ben Cabrera of the BenCab Museum , arts and culture; Rebecca Domogan of the Soroptimist International for civic-social and fraternal community development; Ompong Tan of Colorworld Graphics Processing for business and trade; Kathleen Okubo, editor of the Northern Dispatch for journalism; and Hector Begeo, a former member of Team Philippines Track and Field squad for sports. # nordis.net