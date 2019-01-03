Abra mayor, vice mayor suspended anew

By SHERWIN DE VERA

CANDON CITY, Ilocos Sur — A second suspension order was issued by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Abra against Lagayan town Mayor Jendricks Luna and his wife Vice Mayor Joy Chrisma in connection with the construction of the Collago-Lucgay Road.

The provincial board found the couple guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct on December 18, imposing 6 months suspension.

Charges were filed by Sangguniang Bayan member Noel Cortez on August 6, who discovered the project “has not started, and at present, still a dirt and pebble road. “

The mayor reported the project, located at Brgys. Collago and Lucgay, as in the town’s 2016 4th Quarter List of Projects as completed.

A copy of the decision from the complainant‘s counsel, Estelita Cordero, showed Luna personally received the order on December 19.

On December 6, the provincial council also ordered a 6 months suspension for husband and wife in relation to another incomplete road project worth P1. 071 million in Barangay Ba-i.

However, Luna has refused to vacate his post citing Administrative Order 22. The order, issued by former president Benigno Aquino III in 2011 allows an appellant to remain in his post pending final decision of the case.

Malacañang has yet to act on the appeal filed by Luna on the matter. # nordis.net

