By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY (updated Jan. 9, 12:31 pm) — The principal of Pinsao Elementary School received a letter from the Philippine National Police (PNP) asking her to provide the police an inventory of teachers who are aligned with the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in her school.

According to the ACT-Cordillera the letter was hand carried by a police officer to the school yesterday, January 7.

“This has reference on the upcoming Midterm Election 2019, may [we] request your good office for an inventory of teachers in your school who are members of or aligned with the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT),” the letter dated January 7, 2019 read.

“Any information of data from your office will be treated confidential,” the letter added.

Jeanneatte Ribaya-Cawiding, coordinator of ACT Cordillera said the listing of ACT members poses danger to teachers especially with the declarations of President Duterte that does not differentiate the armed revolutionary movement from legal organizations.

“Nothing is normal, regular or usual about the state listing of ACT members. Lists, under Duterte, has meant danger – even death, to the listed,” she said.

“Our chalk and our voice have exposed the rotten system, it now attacks us. We must resist!” Ribaya added.

PSupt. Pelita Tacio, information officer of the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) confirmed that the letter indeed came from the Police Station 2 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO).

“The BCPO station 2 commander indeed sent a letter to madam principal of Pinsao, and we have asked the city director of BCPO to ask the commander to explain why, as we cannot directly ask the commander to explain to us, a matter of protocol,” she said in a text message.