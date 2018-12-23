WEEKLY REFLECTIONS | Light as a symbol of advent and Christmas

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“God is light, and there is no darkness at all in him.”- I John 1:5

Light as Symbol

Light is one of the most central and dominant symbols of the Advent and Christmas Season, be it in the form of candles or lanterns, or the small glittering bulbs that adorn our homes, our streets and commercial establishments. Light is one of the primary gifts God has given us. This is affirmed by the Genesis Writer when he declares that God has commanded, “Let there be light!” And there was light (Gen.1:3). We could not imagine how we could live as human beings without light.

The coming of the Messiah, the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord, has been described as the coming of light in the midst of a world in darkness. Light, therefore, characterizes what God has done and is doing in the world for humanity.

Light also describes what we, Christians, should be in our life, in our work, in our mission, in all that we do. Jesus Christ our Lord said, “Your light must shine before people so that they will see the good things you do and praise your Father in heaven” (Mt.5:16).

Symbol of Truth and Clarity

What does the light of Advent and Christmas mean for us in our faith and practice? First of all, the light of Advent and Christmas stands for truth and clarity. For instance, if our city is in total darkness and we are walking in the streets devoid of light, we may stumble in the dark. We may not be able to find our way. We may bump into objects. We may not know where to go.

Not only that, we may not be able to identify the objects around us. We may not know whether that is a tree or an electric post, whether that is a wall or an open space. More importantly, without light we may not be able to distinguish or identify the faces of people around us. We may not know people.

In short, to live in darkness is to live with no direction, no clarity of purpose or goal in life. To live in darkness is to know not where we are going, to know not who our neighbors are, who people are. In other words, to live in darkness is to live in falsehood and deception. This is what John meant when he says in his letter, “Whoever hates his brother (or sister) is in darkness; he walks in it and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has made him blind” (I Jn.2:11).

On the other hand, to live in the light is to live in clarity, to live in truth, to live in the knowledge of what is right and what is wrong, to know the difference between truth and deception. In our world today where we are fed daily with all sorts of misinformation and disinformation may the light of Advent and Christmas, the light of truth and clarity, be upon us.

Symbol of Hope

Moreover, the light of Advent is also a symbol of hope. This is the kind of hope the shepherds had and the angels sang when Jesus Christ was born, “Glory to God in the highest, peace on earth and goodwill to all people” (Lk.2:14).

The spontaneous outpouring of help for the victims of the recent typhoons that visited our country is a light of hope in the midst of darkness which would mean that not everything is lost. There is hope for our country and people.

Advent and Christmas season is supposed to be a time for joy and merriment. But this is not always the case with our ordinary masses of people. For them, it could be a season of loneliness and despair, even as our country is experiencing economic as well as moral crisis.

But nevertheless, we keep on affirming the faith that, indeed, the coming of the Messiah would mean the coming of hope for our people. We could still remember the dark nights of Martial Law, when our people from various walks of life took vigils in the night, lighted torches and candles, and marched in the streets to bear witness to that burning hope in us – the hope for a peaceful, just, and humane society. There is a need for us to continuously rekindle that hope for our country and people, especially in this Advent and Christmas season, the season of hope.

Symbol of Protest

Furthermore, the light of Advent is also a symbol of protest. It is a protest against the forces of darkness around us. John the Gospel writer says, “The light shines in darkness, and the darkness has never put it out” (Jn.1:5).

This reminds me of Rev. Alan Boesak of South Africa. He came to the Philippines sometime ago when the Apartheid Policy of South Africa was still in effect, and spoke before a church unity congress. In his speech, he told us a story on how the black people in South Africa who were discriminated against by the whites in power, organized the lighting of candles on their windows as a symbol of their protest against the dark forces of racial discrimination.

One night, the blacks decided to light candles and put them on their window sills as night falls. Upon knowing what the blacks were planning to do, the whites decided to ban the buying and selling of candles. When Boesak’s six-year-old son went to the store to buy a candle, the white police arrested him. After his release from prison later on, the little boy asked his father, “Why do the whites arrest people for lighting a candle?”

Indeed, why do they arrest people for lighting a candle? Yes, they do, because in a situation where the dark forces of racial discrimination and oppression reign supreme, to light a candle is to light a symbol of protest – to say NO to racism, to say NO to injustice! To light a candle is to identify with those who suffer, with those who struggle for genuine and lasting peace.

Symbol of Renewal and Transformation

John says, “If we live in the light – just as he is in the light – then we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son, purifies us from every sin” (I Jn.1:7). To live in the light is to see who we really are, to see the dark side of our existence, to see the ugly spots that somehow infect our lives. In other words, to come in the face of light is to seek renewal and transformation in our lives in order to be better prepared in the struggle for truth and genuine freedom.

Indeed, Jesus the Messiah is coming to us as the Light of our world. And as light, Jesus calls us to be committed to the light against the forces of darkness. He calls for the transformation of our lives so that we are able to stand firm against the forces of darkness.

This, I believe, is what it means to live in the light as Jesus the Messiah, who has come, and is coming again, is the Light of the world. Amen.# nordis.net